With Pope Francis the world has lost a person who dared to criticize NATO for its activities in Ukraine, Sevim Dagdelen, the foreign policy spokeswoman for Germany's Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the Holy See said that Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta. In his sermons Pope Francis repeatedly urged for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and was not afraid of a wave of criticism in the West and in Ukraine, saying that those who think about their peoples should have the courage to raise the white flag. Also, among the reasons of the Ukraine conflict the pontiff mentioned the activities of NATO near Russia's border, the Corriere della Sera newspaper has reported.
04:26 GMT 22.04.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - With Pope Francis the world has lost a person who dared to criticize NATO for its activities in Ukraine, Sevim Dagdelen, the foreign policy spokeswoman for Germany's Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the Holy See said that Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.
"With Pope Francis the world loses a person who dared to criticize the proxy war of NATO in Ukraine, the genocide in Gaza and weapon supplies and militarization in general. Capitalism was unbearable for him," Dagdelen said on X.
In his sermons Pope Francis repeatedly urged for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and was not afraid of a wave of criticism in the West and in Ukraine, saying that those who think about their peoples should have the courage to raise the white flag. Also, among the reasons of the Ukraine conflict the pontiff mentioned the activities of NATO near Russia's border, the Corriere della Sera newspaper has reported.
Pope Francis waves to faithful gathered for the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Monday Dec. 25, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2025
World
World Mourns Passing of Pope Francis
Yesterday, 13:45 GMT
