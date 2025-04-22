https://sputnikglobe.com/20250422/pope-francis-dared-to-criticize-nato-for-its-activities-in-ukraine---german-politician-1121907593.html

Pope Francis Dared to Criticize NATO for Its Activities in Ukraine - German Politician

With Pope Francis the world has lost a person who dared to criticize NATO for its activities in Ukraine, Sevim Dagdelen, the foreign policy spokeswoman for Germany's Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Holy See said that Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta. In his sermons Pope Francis repeatedly urged for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and was not afraid of a wave of criticism in the West and in Ukraine, saying that those who think about their peoples should have the courage to raise the white flag. Also, among the reasons of the Ukraine conflict the pontiff mentioned the activities of NATO near Russia's border, the Corriere della Sera newspaper has reported.

