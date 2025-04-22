https://sputnikglobe.com/20250422/pope-francis-dared-to-criticize-nato-for-its-activities-in-ukraine---german-politician-1121907593.html
Pope Francis Dared to Criticize NATO for Its Activities in Ukraine - German Politician
With Pope Francis the world has lost a person who dared to criticize NATO for its activities in Ukraine, Sevim Dagdelen, the foreign policy spokeswoman for Germany's Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the Holy See said that Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta. In his sermons Pope Francis repeatedly urged for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and was not afraid of a wave of criticism in the West and in Ukraine, saying that those who think about their peoples should have the courage to raise the white flag. Also, among the reasons of the Ukraine conflict the pontiff mentioned the activities of NATO near Russia's border, the Corriere della Sera newspaper has reported.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - With Pope Francis the world has lost a person who dared to criticize NATO for its activities in Ukraine, Sevim Dagdelen, the foreign policy spokeswoman for Germany's Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the Holy See said that Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.
"With Pope Francis the world loses a person who dared to criticize the proxy war of NATO in Ukraine, the genocide in Gaza and weapon supplies and militarization in general. Capitalism was unbearable for him," Dagdelen said on X.
In his sermons Pope Francis repeatedly urged for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and was not afraid of a wave of criticism in the West and in Ukraine, saying that those who think about their peoples should have the courage to raise the white flag. Also, among the reasons of the Ukraine conflict the pontiff mentioned the activities of NATO near Russia's border, the Corriere della Sera newspaper has reported.