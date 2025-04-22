https://sputnikglobe.com/20250422/ruling-georgian-dream-party-says-nothing-will-make-it-drag-country-into-war-1121908280.html

Ruling Georgian Dream Party Says Nothing Will Make It Drag Country Into War

No blackmail, threats or sanctions will be able to force the current Georgian government to drag the country into a war, the ruling Georgian Dream party said on Monday.

"No threats, blackmail, sanctions or statements can force the Georgian Dream government to drag Georgia into war," the party said in a statement marking its 13th anniversary. The current Georgian government is the first one since the time the country seceded from the Soviet Union in 1991 that wages no war, the party also said. Since the Georgian Dream came to power in 2012, Georgia has had a democratic constitution, freedom of speech and fair elections, the statement also read. Torture and inhuman treatment of people are prevented, and human rights are protected in Georgia, the party added. Georgia will be more prepared to join the European Union by 2030 than any other candidate country despite "European bureaucracy still blackmailing Georgia and trying to bring undemocratic forces back to power," according to the statement. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said in November 2024 that his government had decided not to pursue the opening of EU accession negotiations before 2028 and to reject EU financial support. This triggered a wave of protests from the country's opposition.

