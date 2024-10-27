International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/georgian-dreams-win-is-undisputable-and-mass-protests-in-tbilisi-are-unlikely---analyst--1120695680.html
Georgian Dream's Win is Undisputable and Mass Protests in Tbilisi are Unlikely - Analyst
Georgian Dream's Win is Undisputable and Mass Protests in Tbilisi are Unlikely - Analyst
Sputnik International
Georgian Dream founder Bidzina Ivanishvili is the only political leader who managed to unite people of different stripes in the country, Arno Khidirbegishvili, general director and chief editor of the Georgian Information and Analytical Agency Geoinform, tells Sputnik.
2024-10-27T17:03+0000
2024-10-27T18:13+0000
world
bidzina ivanishvili
salome zourabichvili
mikheil saakashvili
tbilisi
russia
west
georgian dream
us
election
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1b/1120696069_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_51289553763b0dc5df83c3d75ce7da70.jpg
According to the pundit, Ivanishvili and the Georgian Dream chose a middle path of avoiding confrontation with Russia and maintaining ties with the West and have visibly improved the socio-economic situation in the country which laid the groundwork for the ruling party's election victory. Regardless of the opposition's threats not to recognize the election outcome, there won't be a new color revolution, Khidirbegishvili believes: there are no reckless revolutionaries among Georgian opposition figures. The ruling Georgian Dream party has gained 90 of 150 seats in the country's legislature, while the nation's four opposition parties together received just 37% of votes. According to Khidirbegishvili, that means that roughly 750,000 Georgians align themselves with the West and its Russophobic, LGBT* and homosexual propaganda, as well as its neglect of Christian Orthodox values and desire to open a "second front" against Russia. The analyst draws attention to the fact that it's relatively calm in Tbilisi even though it was earlier expected that the entire Shota Rustaveli Avenue would be blocked by protesters after the election. "So everything will continue as it was before," he assumes. Former leader of the 2003 Rose Revolution Mikheil Saakashvili and incumbent President Salome Zourabichvili, who advocated sanctions against the Georgian Dream, are nothing but a "spent force", according to the pundit. Meanwhile, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili refused to recognize the outcome of the parliamentary elections that took place in the country on October 26, calling for protests.She also claimed the elections were falsified."I would like to call you tomorrow to Rustaveli Avenue at 7 p.m. [15:00 GMT] so that we can all say together that we do not recognize these elections," Zourabichvili added.The Georgian president also thanked those who had "voted for the European future of our country."*banned for extremism in Russia
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/georgian-prime-minister-says-government-will-be-approved-despite-opposition-actions-1120690875.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/no-reason-to-doubt-georgias-words-that-west-pushing-tbilisi-into-war-with-russia---lavrov-1120639965.html
tbilisi
russia
west
georgia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1b/1120696069_71:0:1210:854_1920x0_80_0_0_074dd70816678b5fd1e6418a2797c01b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
georgia elections, georgian dream, bidzina ivanishvili, mikheil saakashvili, mass protests in tbilisi, georgian opposition, salome zourabichvili, color revolution in georgia
georgia elections, georgian dream, bidzina ivanishvili, mikheil saakashvili, mass protests in tbilisi, georgian opposition, salome zourabichvili, color revolution in georgia

Georgian Dream's Win is Undisputable and Mass Protests in Tbilisi are Unlikely - Analyst

17:03 GMT 27.10.2024 (Updated: 18:13 GMT 27.10.2024)
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankSupporters of Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party celebrate the party's victory in parliamentary elections at a square outside the Georgian Dream office in Tbilisi, Georgia.
Supporters of Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party celebrate the party's victory in parliamentary elections at a square outside the Georgian Dream office in Tbilisi, Georgia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2024
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Georgian Dream founder Bidzina Ivanishvili is the only political leader who managed to unite people of different stripes in the country, Arno Khidirbegishvili, general director and chief editor of the Georgian Information and Analytical Agency Geoinform, tells Sputnik.
According to the pundit, Ivanishvili and the Georgian Dream chose a middle path of avoiding confrontation with Russia and maintaining ties with the West and have visibly improved the socio-economic situation in the country which laid the groundwork for the ruling party's election victory.
Regardless of the opposition's threats not to recognize the election outcome, there won't be a new color revolution, Khidirbegishvili believes: there are no reckless revolutionaries among Georgian opposition figures.
The ruling Georgian Dream party has gained 90 of 150 seats in the country's legislature, while the nation's four opposition parties together received just 37% of votes.
According to Khidirbegishvili, that means that roughly 750,000 Georgians align themselves with the West and its Russophobic, LGBT* and homosexual propaganda, as well as its neglect of Christian Orthodox values and desire to open a "second front" against Russia.
"It will always be a time bomb and they will always be a destructive element," he warns.
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili speaks during the first session of the newly elected Georgian parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2024
World
Georgian Prime Minister Says Government Will Be Approved Despite Opposition Actions
08:26 GMT
The analyst draws attention to the fact that it's relatively calm in Tbilisi even though it was earlier expected that the entire Shota Rustaveli Avenue would be blocked by protesters after the election.
"So everything will continue as it was before," he assumes.
Former leader of the 2003 Rose Revolution Mikheil Saakashvili and incumbent President Salome Zourabichvili, who advocated sanctions against the Georgian Dream, are nothing but a "spent force", according to the pundit.
"Saakashvili is unhappy that he remains in prison… Everyone is tired of him," the pundit says, adding that Zourabichvili has likewise outlived her usefulness for the Western-backed opposition.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2024
World
No Reason to Doubt Georgia's Words That West Pushing Tbilisi Into War With Russia - Lavrov
22 October, 13:16 GMT
Meanwhile, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili refused to recognize the outcome of the parliamentary elections that took place in the country on October 26, calling for protests.
"I do not recognize these elections," Zourabichvili told a briefing.
She also claimed the elections were falsified.
"I would like to call you tomorrow to Rustaveli Avenue at 7 p.m. [15:00 GMT] so that we can all say together that we do not recognize these elections," Zourabichvili added.
The Georgian president also thanked those who had "voted for the European future of our country."
*banned for extremism in Russia
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала