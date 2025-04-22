https://sputnikglobe.com/20250422/russia-oman-sign-agreement-on-mutual-abolition-of-visa-regime-for-citizens-1121912266.html
Russia and Oman have signed an agreement on the mutual abolition of the visa regime for citizens of the two countries, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
The document exchange ceremony took place in the Kremlin after talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on Tuesday. The Sultan of Oman arrived in Moscow on Monday. He is accompanied by a representative delegation of several dozen people.Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation from Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said to visit the country, according to a joint statement released on Tuesday following talks between the two leaders in Moscow.Putin and Al Said stressed the importance of taking bilateral relations to a higher level following the talks in Moscow, the statement added.On Gaza Strip Violence: IIsrael Must Withdraw from Palestinian Territories Russian President Vladimir Putin and Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said stressed the need for a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip and all occupied Palestinian territories, according to a joint statement published on Tuesday.Russia and Oman note need to achieve a just settlement of the Palestinian issue, taking into account the interests of the Palestinian people, the states also reaffirmed their support for international efforts to achieve an immediate and a sustainable ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the statement read.Putin and Haitham bin Tariq Al Said spoke in favor of launching the processes for the return of the temporarily displaced persons in the Gaza Strip, and noted the importance of respecting the UN Charter, resolving conflicts and crises through political and diplomatic means.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Oman have signed an agreement on the mutual abolition of the visa regime for citizens of the two countries, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
The document exchange ceremony took place in the Kremlin after talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on Tuesday.
The Sultan of Oman arrived in Moscow on Monday. He is accompanied by a representative delegation of several dozen people.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation from Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said to visit the country, according to a joint statement released on Tuesday following talks between the two leaders in Moscow.
"Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said expressed special thanks to Russian President Putin, the |Russian government and the Russian people for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, wishing Russia further progress and prosperity, and invited Russian President Putin to visit the Sultanate of Oman. The invitation was gratefully accepted," the statement said, adding that the meeting between the leaders of the two countries was held in a spirit of friendship.
Putin and Al Said stressed the importance of taking bilateral relations to a higher level following the talks in Moscow, the statement added.
13 August 2024, 11:54 GMT
On Gaza Strip Violence: IIsrael Must Withdraw from Palestinian Territories
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said stressed the need for a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip and all occupied Palestinian territories, according to a joint statement published on Tuesday.
"The two leaders expressed deep concern over the tragic situation in the Gaza Strip and reaffirmed their support for international efforts to achieve an immediate and sustainable ceasefire, ensure the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to the civilian population, and launch reconstruction and return processes for the temporarily displaced. They noted the need for the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip and from all occupied Palestinian territories," the statement said.
Russia and Oman note need to achieve a just settlement of the Palestinian issue, taking into account the interests of the Palestinian people, the states also reaffirmed their support for international efforts to achieve an immediate and a sustainable ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the statement read.
Putin and Haitham bin Tariq Al Said spoke in favor of launching the processes for the return of the temporarily displaced persons in the Gaza Strip, and noted the importance of respecting the UN Charter, resolving conflicts and crises through political and diplomatic means.