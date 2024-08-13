International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/russia-carefully-monitoring-humanitarian-disaster-in-palestine---putin-1119751297.html
Russia Carefully Monitoring Humanitarian Disaster in Palestine - Putin
Russia Carefully Monitoring Humanitarian Disaster in Palestine - Putin
Sputnik International
Russia is monitoring the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Palestine with pain and anxiety, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
2024-08-13T11:54+0000
2024-08-13T12:21+0000
world
mahmoud abbas
palestine
russia
vladimir putin
middle east
palestine-israel conflict
palestinians
gaza strip
the united nations (un)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119751360_0:0:3167:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_e230dff15c597c0808f24c5be265fe59.jpg
"Of course, we are monitoring with great pain and anxiety the humanitarian catastrophe that has unfolded in Palestine. For our part, we are doing everything to support the Palestinian people," told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at talks in Moscow.During the meeting, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that the United Nations had failed in its mission to create a Palestinian state.Russia is a "friendly country for the Palestinian people," and Palestine counts on Russian support, the president added.Abbas added that he rejects the attempts of a forcible transfer of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, the West Bank of the Jordan River, and Jerusalem."We count on humanitarian support for the Palestinians, an end to the policy of expatriation. We will not accept that. We will not accept the expatriation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Jerusalem, as we have done so many times before in the twentieth century. We believe that, with your support, we will achieve our goals," he said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/israels-decision-against-palestinian-state-contradicts-two-state-principle---abbas-1119664429.html
palestine
russia
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119751360_242:0:2973:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_229d790fe74d5c1b30d1279d8b88321e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, israel lebanon, who’s in charge of hamas, hamas leader
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, israel lebanon, who’s in charge of hamas, hamas leader

Russia Carefully Monitoring Humanitarian Disaster in Palestine - Putin

11:54 GMT 13.08.2024 (Updated: 12:21 GMT 13.08.2024)
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attend a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attend a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is monitoring the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Palestine with pain and anxiety, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"Of course, we are monitoring with great pain and anxiety the humanitarian catastrophe that has unfolded in Palestine. For our part, we are doing everything to support the Palestinian people," told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at talks in Moscow.
During the meeting, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that the United Nations had failed in its mission to create a Palestinian state.
"The UN, because of US pressure, has failed in its mission to give one solution, to pass one resolution that would realize, ensure the realization of the right of the Palestinian people," Abbas emphasized.
Russia is a "friendly country for the Palestinian people," and Palestine counts on Russian support, the president added.
Abbas added that he rejects the attempts of a forcible transfer of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, the West Bank of the Jordan River, and Jerusalem.
"We count on humanitarian support for the Palestinians, an end to the policy of expatriation. We will not accept that. We will not accept the expatriation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Jerusalem, as we have done so many times before in the twentieth century. We believe that, with your support, we will achieve our goals," he said.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2024
World
Israel's Decision Against Palestinian State Contradicts Two-State Principle - Abbas
7 August, 07:08 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала