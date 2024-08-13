https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/russia-carefully-monitoring-humanitarian-disaster-in-palestine---putin-1119751297.html
Russia Carefully Monitoring Humanitarian Disaster in Palestine - Putin
Russia Carefully Monitoring Humanitarian Disaster in Palestine - Putin
Sputnik International
Russia is monitoring the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Palestine with pain and anxiety, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
2024-08-13T11:54+0000
2024-08-13T11:54+0000
2024-08-13T12:21+0000
world
mahmoud abbas
palestine
russia
vladimir putin
middle east
palestine-israel conflict
palestinians
gaza strip
the united nations (un)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119751360_0:0:3167:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_e230dff15c597c0808f24c5be265fe59.jpg
"Of course, we are monitoring with great pain and anxiety the humanitarian catastrophe that has unfolded in Palestine. For our part, we are doing everything to support the Palestinian people," told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at talks in Moscow.During the meeting, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that the United Nations had failed in its mission to create a Palestinian state.Russia is a "friendly country for the Palestinian people," and Palestine counts on Russian support, the president added.Abbas added that he rejects the attempts of a forcible transfer of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, the West Bank of the Jordan River, and Jerusalem."We count on humanitarian support for the Palestinians, an end to the policy of expatriation. We will not accept that. We will not accept the expatriation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Jerusalem, as we have done so many times before in the twentieth century. We believe that, with your support, we will achieve our goals," he said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/israels-decision-against-palestinian-state-contradicts-two-state-principle---abbas-1119664429.html
palestine
russia
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119751360_242:0:2973:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_229d790fe74d5c1b30d1279d8b88321e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, israel lebanon, who’s in charge of hamas, hamas leader
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, israel lebanon, who’s in charge of hamas, hamas leader
Russia Carefully Monitoring Humanitarian Disaster in Palestine - Putin
11:54 GMT 13.08.2024 (Updated: 12:21 GMT 13.08.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is monitoring the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Palestine with pain and anxiety, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"Of course, we are monitoring with great pain and anxiety the humanitarian catastrophe that has unfolded in Palestine. For our part, we are doing everything to support the Palestinian people," told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at talks in Moscow.
During the meeting, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that the United Nations had failed in its mission to create a Palestinian state
.
"The UN, because of US pressure, has failed in its mission to give one solution, to pass one resolution that would realize, ensure the realization of the right of the Palestinian people," Abbas emphasized.
Russia is a "friendly country for the Palestinian people
," and Palestine counts on Russian support, the president added
.
Abbas added that he rejects the attempts of a forcible transfer of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip
, the West Bank of the Jordan River, and Jerusalem.
"We count on humanitarian support for the Palestinians, an end to the policy of expatriation. We will not accept that. We will not accept the expatriation of Palestinians
from the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Jerusalem, as we have done so many times before in the twentieth century. We believe that, with your support, we will achieve our goals," he said.