https://sputnikglobe.com/20240813/russia-carefully-monitoring-humanitarian-disaster-in-palestine---putin-1119751297.html

Russia Carefully Monitoring Humanitarian Disaster in Palestine - Putin

Russia Carefully Monitoring Humanitarian Disaster in Palestine - Putin

Sputnik International

Russia is monitoring the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Palestine with pain and anxiety, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

2024-08-13T11:54+0000

2024-08-13T11:54+0000

2024-08-13T12:21+0000

world

mahmoud abbas

palestine

russia

vladimir putin

middle east

palestine-israel conflict

palestinians

gaza strip

the united nations (un)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119751360_0:0:3167:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_e230dff15c597c0808f24c5be265fe59.jpg

"Of course, we are monitoring with great pain and anxiety the humanitarian catastrophe that has unfolded in Palestine. For our part, we are doing everything to support the Palestinian people," told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at talks in Moscow.During the meeting, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that the United Nations had failed in its mission to create a Palestinian state.Russia is a "friendly country for the Palestinian people," and Palestine counts on Russian support, the president added.Abbas added that he rejects the attempts of a forcible transfer of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, the West Bank of the Jordan River, and Jerusalem."We count on humanitarian support for the Palestinians, an end to the policy of expatriation. We will not accept that. We will not accept the expatriation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Jerusalem, as we have done so many times before in the twentieth century. We believe that, with your support, we will achieve our goals," he said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/israels-decision-against-palestinian-state-contradicts-two-state-principle---abbas-1119664429.html

palestine

russia

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, israel lebanon, who’s in charge of hamas, hamas leader