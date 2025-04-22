International
Soviet Union Played Central Role in WWII Despite Western Attempts to Rewrite History
Soviet Union Played Central Role in WWII Despite Western Attempts to Rewrite History
Amid rising anti-Russian rhetoric in the West, former allies are actively seeking to minimize Russia's crucial role in defeating the Nazis, University of Calgary Professor Alexander Hill told Sputnik.
“The bulk of German divisions were destroyed on the Eastern Front,” he told Sputnik correspondent at the International Scientific Conference "80th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic and World War II" in Moscow.Without the USSR’s ground war efforts, neither the US nor the UK would have likely gained a foothold on the European continent, Professor Hill stressed.
11:57 GMT 22.04.2025
Amid rising anti-Russian rhetoric in the West, former allies are actively seeking to minimize Russia’s crucial role in defeating the Nazis, University of Calgary Professor Alexander Hill told Sputnik.
“The bulk of German divisions were destroyed on the Eastern Front,” he told Sputnik correspondent at the International Scientific Conference "80th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic and World War II" in Moscow.
Without the USSR’s ground war efforts, neither the US nor the UK would have likely gained a foothold on the European continent, Professor Hill stressed.
World
Putin on Western Attempts to Rewrite History: We Need to Do Everything Possible to Preserve Truth
19 January 2020, 11:01 GMT
