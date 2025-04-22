https://sputnikglobe.com/20250422/trump-to-attend-funeral-service-of-pope-francis-in-rome-1121908150.html

Trump to Attend Funeral Service of Pope Francis in Rome

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he and First Lady Melania Trump will be attending Pope Francis's funeral service in Rome.

“Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome. We look forward to being there!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. Earlier in the day, the Holy See announced that Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta. Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, the Family, and Life, said that Pope Francis died at 5:35 GMT. Trump ordered flags to be flown at half-mast at all public buildings and grounds on the day of late Pope Francis' burial, the date of which has yet to be announced.

