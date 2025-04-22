Western Leaders in Denial About WWII, Embarassed to Admit Russia's Role - Scholar

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250422/western-leaders-in-denial-about-wwii-embarassed-to-admit-russias-role---scholar--1121911542.html
The anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany reminds the world about actual historical facts about Wolrd War II, Geoffrey Roberts, an emeritus professor of history at Ireland's University College Cork, told Sputnik.
"And Western countries, Western politicians, don't want to face up to that," he said at the International Scientific Conference on the '80th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and World War II' in Moscow. He underscored that Western leaders would rather gather in Ukraine on May 8 to mark the end of the war while they "celebrate and commemorate Ukrainian nationalists, neo-Nazis," who during WWII allied themselves with Nazi Germany and "actually took part in ethnic cleansing and massacres of Poles and Jews."
"And Western countries, Western politicians, don't want to face up to that," he said at the International Scientific Conference on the '80th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and World War II' in Moscow.
He underscored that Western leaders would rather gather in Ukraine on May 8 to mark the end of the war while they "celebrate and commemorate Ukrainian nationalists, neo-Nazis," who during WWII allied themselves with Nazi Germany and "actually took part in ethnic cleansing and massacres of Poles and Jews."
"The real celebration, the real commemoration will be taking place in Moscow," the professor concluded.