Western Leaders in Denial About WWII, Embarassed to Admit Russia's Role - Scholar

The anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany reminds the world about actual historical facts about Wolrd War II, Geoffrey Roberts, an emeritus professor of history at Ireland's University College Cork, told Sputnik.

2025-04-22T14:37+0000

2025-04-22T14:37+0000

2025-04-22T15:25+0000

world

wwii

great patriotic war

geoffrey roberts

russia

germany

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/16/1121911637_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4477695b87ff3e557c1494a19af02338.jpg

"And Western countries, Western politicians, don't want to face up to that," he said at the International Scientific Conference on the '80th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and World War II' in Moscow. He underscored that Western leaders would rather gather in Ukraine on May 8 to mark the end of the war while they "celebrate and commemorate Ukrainian nationalists, neo-Nazis," who during WWII allied themselves with Nazi Germany and "actually took part in ethnic cleansing and massacres of Poles and Jews."

