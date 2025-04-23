https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/indonesias-brics-membership-serves-as-step-towards-global-multipolarity-1121918665.html

Indonesia's BRICS Membership Serves as Step Towards Global Multipolarity

BRICS is an interstate association created in 2006 by Russia, China, India and Brazil. South Africa joined in 2011. Since the beginning of 2024, a number of other countries have joined BRICS.

“BRICS is not about the alternative, but BRICS is a new global governance, which is it's balance the power between the West and to the new Global South,” said Sellita Selli, Lecturer at Bakrie University’s International Relations Department in Jakarta, Indonesia, in an interview with Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2nd Youth Conference of the Valdai Club’s New Generation Project.

