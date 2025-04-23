https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/indonesias-brics-membership-serves-as-step-towards-global-multipolarity-1121918665.html
Indonesia's BRICS Membership Serves as Step Towards Global Multipolarity
Indonesia's BRICS Membership Serves as Step Towards Global Multipolarity
Sputnik International
BRICS is an interstate association created in 2006 by Russia, China, India and Brazil. South Africa joined in 2011. Since the beginning of 2024, a number of other countries have joined BRICS.
2025-04-23T12:41+0000
2025-04-23T12:41+0000
2025-04-23T12:41+0000
world
brics
indonesia
russia
china
multipolarity
multipolar world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/17/1121918508_101:0:1322:687_1920x0_80_0_0_3f61575ebd3262e3ab381d458b2390bb.jpg
“BRICS is not about the alternative, but BRICS is a new global governance, which is it's balance the power between the West and to the new Global South,” said Sellita Selli, Lecturer at Bakrie University’s International Relations Department in Jakarta, Indonesia, in an interview with Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2nd Youth Conference of the Valdai Club’s New Generation Project.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250203/indonesia-eager-to-join-brics-online-platform-initiative-1121533307.html
indonesia
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/17/1121918508_253:0:1169:687_1920x0_80_0_0_314445b3006d5160bc74f5b8c54768e4.jpg
Indonesia's BRICS membership serves as step towards global multipolarity
Sputnik International
Indonesia's BRICS membership serves as step towards global multipolarity
2025-04-23T12:41+0000
true
PT0M41S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
brics membership, interstate association, towards global multipolarity
brics membership, interstate association, towards global multipolarity
Indonesia's BRICS Membership Serves as Step Towards Global Multipolarity
BRICS is an interstate association created in 2006 by Russia, China, India and Brazil. South Africa joined in 2011. Since the beginning of 2024, a number of other countries have joined BRICS.
“BRICS is not about the alternative, but BRICS is a new global governance
, which is it's balance the power between the West and to the new Global South,” said Sellita Selli, Lecturer at Bakrie University’s International Relations Department in Jakarta, Indonesia, in an interview with Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2nd Youth Conference of the Valdai Club’s New Generation Project.