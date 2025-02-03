https://sputnikglobe.com/20250203/indonesia-eager-to-join-brics-online-platform-initiative-1121533307.html

Indonesia Eager to Join BRICS Online Platform Initiative

Indonesia is eager to participate in the BRICS online platform initiative, Indonesian Culture Minister Fadli Zon told Sputnik in an interview marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Russia and Indonesia.

In October 2024, Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova proposed creating a unified BRICS online platform to share films, TV series, and live broadcasts of cultural events among BRICS member states. Indonesia's membership of BRICS opens new opportunities for cultural exchange, creative collaboration, and global discussions on cultural policy and heritage preservation, he said. Zon highlighted Indonesia's desire to expand cooperation with Russian museums and explore their shared cultural heritage. "As part of our 75th-anniversary celebrations, Indonesia is actively working with Russia on film screenings, exhibitions, and artistic exchanges. We strongly believe that these cultural engagements strengthen mutual understanding and global cultural diversity," he said. The minister noted that Russian literature played an "essential role" in shaping his understanding of history, philosophy and society. He said he considers his Bachelor's degree in Russian literature a valuable asset that continues to influence his work today. The minister suggested that Russia and Indonesia could work together to nominate sites for the UNESCO cultural heritage list, co-produce cultural documentaries, and exchange archival materials, including films stored by Russian state film archive Gosfilmofond. The Russian Embassy in Jakarta has already provided Indonesia with a selection of Russian films for local audiences, he said. Indonesia hopes to see an increase in scholarships for its students at Russian universities, Zon said. Student exchanges are among the most effective tools for strengthening long-term cultural ties between the two nations. The minister also suggested that Indonesia could establish a center of Indonesian culture in Russia. "One of the best ways to promote Indonesian culture in Russia is through immersive experiences. For example, we could explore the creation of an Indonesian Cultural Center (Rumah Budaya) in Russia, serving as a hub for Indonesian arts, heritage, and cuisine. Our ministry is already working on such centers in various countries, and Russia could be among them," he said. Responding to a question about Indonesia's stance on the suspension of cultural cooperation with Russia by some countries, Zon said that Indonesia sees culture as "a bridge for dialogue, even in challenging times." He added that Indonesia deeply values Russia’s contribution to world culture and is committed to fostering cultural exchanges that benefit both nations. February 3 marks 75 years since diplomatic relations were established between Indonesia and Russia. Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergey Tolchenov told Sputnik it was customary for both countries to exchange congratulatory messages at the ministerial level on this day. The two nations will hold joint events throughout the year to highlight their long-standing friendship and cooperation.

