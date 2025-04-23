Poll: Over 50% of Germans Believe AfD Could Win Next Parliamentary Elections

International
As many as 51% of Germans believe that the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is likely to win the next parliamentary elections, the INSA poll conducted for the Bild newspaper showed.
2025-04-23T09:32+0000
2025-04-23T09:32+0000
At the same time, 27% of respondents said they did not think the AfD was likely to win the elections. Meanwhile, 45% of supporters of the winner of this year's elections, the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union bloc (CSU/CSU), believe that the AfD could win the next polls, the survey showed. Both the AfD and the CDU/CSU emerged as the leaders in the poll, with 25% of respondents supporting them. They were followed by the Social Democratic Party (SPD) with 15%, while the Greens and the Left got 11% and 10%, respectively. The poll was conducted from April 17-22 among 2,010 people. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5 percentage points. Germany held early parliamentary elections on February 23, in which the CDU/CSU bloc won with 28.6% of the vote. The AfD came in second with 20.8%.
09:32 GMT 23.04.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as 51% of Germans believe that the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is likely to win the next parliamentary elections, the INSA poll conducted for the Bild newspaper showed.
At the same time, 27% of respondents said they did not think the AfD was likely to win the elections.
Meanwhile, 45% of supporters of the winner of this year's elections, the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union bloc (CSU/CSU), believe that the AfD could win the next polls, the survey showed.
Both the AfD and the CDU/CSU emerged as the leaders in the poll, with 25% of respondents supporting them. They were followed by the Social Democratic Party (SPD) with 15%, while the Greens and the Left got 11% and 10%, respectively.
The poll was conducted from April 17-22 among 2,010 people. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5 percentage points.
Germany held early parliamentary elections on February 23, in which the CDU/CSU bloc won with 28.6% of the vote. The AfD came in second with 20.8%.
