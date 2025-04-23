https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/poll-over-50-of-germans-believe-afd-could-win-next-parliamentary-elections-1121916235.html

Poll: Over 50% of Germans Believe AfD Could Win Next Parliamentary Elections

As many as 51% of Germans believe that the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is likely to win the next parliamentary elections, the INSA poll conducted for the Bild newspaper showed.

At the same time, 27% of respondents said they did not think the AfD was likely to win the elections. Meanwhile, 45% of supporters of the winner of this year's elections, the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union bloc (CSU/CSU), believe that the AfD could win the next polls, the survey showed. Both the AfD and the CDU/CSU emerged as the leaders in the poll, with 25% of respondents supporting them. They were followed by the Social Democratic Party (SPD) with 15%, while the Greens and the Left got 11% and 10%, respectively. The poll was conducted from April 17-22 among 2,010 people. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5 percentage points. Germany held early parliamentary elections on February 23, in which the CDU/CSU bloc won with 28.6% of the vote. The AfD came in second with 20.8%.

