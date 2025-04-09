AfD Surges Past CDU/CSU, In First, Clinches Title of Germany's Most Popular Party - Poll

International
The right-wing party Alternative for Germany (AfD) party surpassed the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc in the ranking of German political parties for the first time ever, a poll conducted by Ipsos showed on Wednesday.
2025-04-09T12:25+0000
2025-04-09T12:25+0000
The poll estimated the AfD's popularity at 25% and CDU/CSU's at 24%, the bloc's lowest score in three years. The Social Democratic Party (SPD) had its popularity level unchanged at 15%, similarly to the Greens and The Left parties both at 11%. The poll was conducted from April 4 to 5, with a total of 1,000 respondents who were asked who they would choose in an event of new elections. The CDU/CSU and SPD are currently negotiating the formation of a governing coalition. In late February, the head of the CDU/CSU bloc and likely future chancellor, Friedrich Merz, said he was determined to form a new government by Easter, which this year will be celebrated on April 20. On February 23, Germany held snap parliamentary elections. After the count of ballots in all 299 constituencies, the CDU/CSU bloc won with 28.6% of the vote, followed by the AfD at its record of 20.8%, while the SPD came in third with 16.4%, the worst result in the party's history.
09.04.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The right-wing party Alternative for Germany (AfD) party surpassed the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc in the ranking of German political parties for the first time ever, a poll conducted by Ipsos showed on Wednesday.
The poll estimated the AfD's popularity at 25% and CDU/CSU's at 24%, the bloc's lowest score in three years. The Social Democratic Party (SPD) had its popularity level unchanged at 15%, similarly to the Greens and The Left parties both at 11%.
The poll was conducted from April 4 to 5, with a total of 1,000 respondents who were asked who they would choose in an event of new elections.
The CDU/CSU and SPD are currently negotiating the formation of a governing coalition. In late February, the head of the CDU/CSU bloc and likely future chancellor, Friedrich Merz, said he was determined to form a new government by Easter, which this year will be celebrated on April 20.
On February 23, Germany held snap parliamentary elections. After the count of ballots in all 299 constituencies, the CDU/CSU bloc won with 28.6% of the vote, followed by the AfD at its record of 20.8%, while the SPD came in third with 16.4%, the worst result in the party's history.
