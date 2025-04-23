https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/putin-announces-russias-major-initiative-to-help-africa-combat-epidemics-1121916082.html
Putin Announces Russia’s Major Initiative to Help Africa Combat Epidemics
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday welcomed the participants of the first Russian-African international exercises of rapid response teams for sanitary and epidemiological emergencies, noting that Russia is conducting a large-scale program to assist Africa in combating epidemics.
"Following the results of the second Russia-Africa Summit, we are implementing a large-scale program to help African friends in the fight against epidemics, including those with pandemic potential," Putin said in a telegram published by the Kremlin. In less than two years, the program has trained more than 150 African specialists, conducted joint research on dozens of dangerous infections, and dispatched six mobile laboratories to African countries, the Russian leader added. Sanitary and epidemiological services from Russia and 15 African countries, as well as representatives of various international and regional organizations, are taking part in the exercises, the telegram said. The event raises cooperation to a new level and provides an excellent opportunity to exchange professional experience, practice the joint use of specialized equipment and improve methods of responding to outbreaks of dangerous communicable diseases, Putin added. The exercise is taking place from April 23-25 in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa. The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum took place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27–28, 2023.
"I am confident that the exercise will be very useful for all the services involved and will make it possible to improve their readiness to protect people's health and well-being. I sincerely wish you success and all the best," Putin said.
