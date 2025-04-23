International
Trump Believes US Will Make Deal With China on Tariffs
04:23 GMT 23.04.2025
US President Donald Trump has said he expects that Washington and Beijing will reach a tariffs agreement.
"My relationship with [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping] is great … It's been great for a long time. We've had a very good relationship. And I think we'll make a deal with China," Trump told reporters on Tuesday. "If we don't make a deal, we'll set it. We'll just set the number." On April 2, Trump signed an executive order introducing reciprocal tariffs on imports from other countries, including China. The duty for Chinese exporters to the US has now reached 145%, while the rate for US suppliers to China is 125%. Some experts told Sputnik that such a level of duties means a de facto halt in trade between the world's two largest economies.
Trump Believes US Will Make Deal With China on Tariffs

04:23 GMT 23.04.2025
In this June 29, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.
In this June 29, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2025
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has said he expects that Washington and Beijing will reach a tariffs agreement.
"My relationship with [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping] is great … It's been great for a long time. We've had a very good relationship. And I think we'll make a deal with China," Trump told reporters on Tuesday. "If we don't make a deal, we'll set it. We'll just set the number."
On April 2, Trump signed an executive order introducing reciprocal tariffs on imports from other countries, including China. The duty for Chinese exporters to the US has now reached 145%, while the rate for US suppliers to China is 125%. Some experts told Sputnik that such a level of duties means a de facto halt in trade between the world's two largest economies.
