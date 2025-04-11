https://sputnikglobe.com/20250411/us-china-trade-war-paralyzed-international-investment---unctad-chief-1121856206.html

US-China Trade War Paralyzed International Investment - UNCTAD Chief

US-China Trade War Paralyzed International Investment - UNCTAD Chief

Sputnik International

The trade war between China and the United States, which are imposing tariffs on each other, has paralyzed international investment, United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan said.

2025-04-11T03:59+0000

2025-04-11T03:59+0000

2025-04-11T04:38+0000

world

china

rebeca grynspan

donald trump

us

trade war

us-china trade war

tariff war

tariffs

trump tariffs

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107732/87/1077328722_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0fbb3dfee1f3fbe89ecdb003e7dcfbf7.jpg

"Investment is paralyzed because CEOs are deciding to sit and wait, which means investment will not come back at the scale the world needs," Grynspan told UN News. She said a prolonged period of uncertainty, where everything constantly changes, is damaging because it is unknown what to do. On April 2, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order introducing "reciprocal" tariffs on imports from other countries. The baseline rate is 10%. For a number of countries, increased rates were introduced on April 9, which were calculated based on the US trade deficit with a specific country - so that there would be a balance instead of a deficit. However, on April 9, Trump announced that more than 75 countries did not take retaliatory measures and requested negotiations, so for 90 days, baseline import tariffs of 10% will be in effect for everyone except China. After a number of steps in the trade war, the US tariff on Chinese goods reached 145%, and China's tariff on American goods reached 84%.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250409/trump-says-104-tariffs-on-china-to-be-in-effect-until-they-make-deal-1121842816.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

unctad, international trade, us-china trade war, international investment, international trade, global trade, global economy, global power, tariffs, tariff war, trump tarifs, trump's tariffs