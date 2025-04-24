https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/governments-struggle-to-navigate-increasingly-complex-world-1121926557.html

Governments Struggle to Navigate Increasingly Complex World

Governments Struggle to Navigate Increasingly Complex World

On April 24, 2025, an international scientific conference titled "New World Order: The Formation of a Multipolar World and Russia's Role" is held in Moscow.

“It will probably still take some time, a few years, before new perspectives on a new world order emerge, as we said today, or rather a new international system,” French history Professor Pascal Cauchy told Sputnik at International scientific conference on the ‘New world order: formation of a multipolar world and the role of Russia'.The conference focuses on studying the key trends in the changing contemporary world order, the crisis of the European security system – its three causes and consequences. Special attention will be given to the study of the parameters for building Eurasian security as an alternative to the European system.

