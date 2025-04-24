International
Governments Struggle to Navigate Increasingly Complex World
Governments Struggle to Navigate Increasingly Complex World
On April 24, 2025, an international scientific conference titled "New World Order: The Formation of a Multipolar World and Russia's Role" is held in Moscow. 24.04.2025, Sputnik International
"It will probably still take some time, a few years, before new perspectives on a new world order emerge, as we said today, or rather a new international system," French history Professor Pascal Cauchy told Sputnik at International scientific conference on the 'New world order: formation of a multipolar world and the role of Russia'.The conference focuses on studying the key trends in the changing contemporary world order, the crisis of the European security system – its three causes and consequences. Special attention will be given to the study of the parameters for building Eurasian security as an alternative to the European system.
Governments struggling to navigate an increasingly complex world
Governments Struggle to Navigate Increasingly Complex World

13:24 GMT 24.04.2025
On April 24, 2025, an international scientific conference titled "New World Order: The Formation of a Multipolar World and Russia's Role" is held in Moscow.
“It will probably still take some time, a few years, before new perspectives on a new world order emerge, as we said today, or rather a new international system,” French history Professor Pascal Cauchy told Sputnik at International scientific conference on the ‘New world order: formation of a multipolar world and the role of Russia'.
The conference focuses on studying the key trends in the changing contemporary world order, the crisis of the European security system – its three causes and consequences. Special attention will be given to the study of the parameters for building Eurasian security as an alternative to the European system.
