https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/great-wall-of-iran-giant-barrier-with-afghanistan-set-to-fully-seal-the-border-1121927977.html
Great Wall of Iran: Giant Barrier With Afghanistan Set to Fully Seal the Border
Great Wall of Iran: Giant Barrier With Afghanistan Set to Fully Seal the Border
Sputnik International
Local authorities have dubbed the wall “one of the most important active and strategic projects” being undertaken by Iran today, given the pressing need to deal with border issues.
2025-04-24T15:36+0000
2025-04-24T15:36+0000
2025-04-24T15:36+0000
world
middle east
afghanistan
taliban
border
border security
border wall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/18/1121927820_80:0:1202:631_1920x0_80_0_0_c426f562c79f846d3693964c9e706328.jpg
The new $3.4B barrier is designed to help fight drugs and weapons smuggling, human trafficking and illegal immigration, prevent border clashes with terrorists and criminal gangs, and secure the movement of people and goods between the two countries.The wall consists of reinforced concrete slabs measuring 4 meters high and 1.1 meters thick, with a razor wire topper.When all is said and done, the wall will span over 900 km. Up to 75 km have been completed to date, with 300 km+ more under construction in northern Iran’s Razavi Khorasan province. The project is set to be completed in three years.Besides security issues, Iran has struggled to accommodate an influx of up to 5 million Afghan refugees (over 12% of the population) who fled Afghanistan after the collapse of the US puppet government and rise of the Taliban in 2021.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250417/trump-nixed-israels-iran-strike-pushed-for-deal-instead-1121880945.html
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/18/1121927820_220:0:1061:631_1920x0_80_0_0_6aa0039ef19904e1328cd7a8bd7f2005.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
is iran-afghanistan border open, why is iran closing border with afghanistan, how has iran been affected by instability in afghanistan
is iran-afghanistan border open, why is iran closing border with afghanistan, how has iran been affected by instability in afghanistan
Great Wall of Iran: Giant Barrier With Afghanistan Set to Fully Seal the Border
Local authorities have dubbed the wall “one of the most important active and strategic projects” being undertaken by Iran today, given the pressing need to deal with border issues.
The new $3.4B barrier is designed to help fight drugs and weapons smuggling, human trafficking and illegal immigration, prevent border clashes with terrorists and criminal gangs, and secure the movement of people and goods between the two countries.
The wall consists of reinforced concrete slabs measuring 4 meters high and 1.1 meters thick, with a razor wire topper.
It’s also being fitted with equipment the Army Ground Force engineers responsible for construction say is “at the cutting edge of technology,” including cameras and sensors, other smart electronic monitoring and surveillance equipment, precision-guided and network-centric defenses.
When all is said and done, the wall will span over 900 km. Up to 75 km have been completed to date, with 300 km+ more under construction in northern Iran’s Razavi Khorasan province. The project is set to be completed in three years.
Besides security issues, Iran has struggled to accommodate an influx of up to 5 million Afghan refugees (over 12% of the population) who fled Afghanistan after the collapse
of the US puppet government and rise of the Taliban in 2021.