RIA Novosti Chosen as Official Photo Partner for 80th Victory Day Celebrations

RIA Novosti, part of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, has become the official photo host agency for the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the press service of the Rossiya Segodnya media group said.

"In this status, it will photograph key events of the celebration and provide exclusive content from anniversary sites in Russia," the release said. The images will be accessible to everyone on the official celebrations website: https://may9.ru. They can be downloaded free of charge in high resolution.Additionally, the agency will showcase the story of the Victory Spring of 1945 through a collection of photographs as part of a special exhibition at the International Multimedia Press Center.

