Immortal Regiment March to Be Held in Mixed Format on Victory Day 2025

The iconic "Immortal Regiment" procession in Russia will be held in a mixed format on May 9, 2025, to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, Elena Tsunaeva, co-chairman of the Central Headquarters of the All-Russian public movement "Immortal Regiment of Russia," announced.

Tsunaeva explained that the procession would combine both traditional, in-person participation and online events.Co-Chairman of the Central Headquarters, Sergei Makarov, said the organisation in collaboration with the Association of Veterans of the Special Military Operation, is offering a new format of the action called "Immortal Regiment on the Front Line."The 'Immortal Regiment' is a nationwide march to commemorate the participants and victims of the Great Patriotic War. The event first took place on May 9, 2012, in Tomsk, founded by local journalists, and by 2013 it had become an all-Russian movement.

