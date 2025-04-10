https://sputnikglobe.com/20250410/immortal-regiment-march-to-be-held-in-mixed-format-on-victory-day-2025-1121853998.html
Immortal Regiment March to Be Held in Mixed Format on Victory Day 2025
Immortal Regiment March to Be Held in Mixed Format on Victory Day 2025
Sputnik International
The iconic "Immortal Regiment" procession in Russia will be held in a mixed format on May 9, 2025, to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, Elena Tsunaeva, co-chairman of the Central Headquarters of the All-Russian public movement "Immortal Regiment of Russia," announced.
2025-04-10T14:23+0000
2025-04-10T14:23+0000
2025-04-10T14:23+0000
russia
russia
immortal regiment march
immortal regiment
victory day
wwii
wwii victory day
great patriotic war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106434/98/1064349897_0:0:3025:1702_1920x0_80_0_0_6eb2466bc6bbf53eca8192ee3d36a87c.jpg
Tsunaeva explained that the procession would combine both traditional, in-person participation and online events.Co-Chairman of the Central Headquarters, Sergei Makarov, said the organisation in collaboration with the Association of Veterans of the Special Military Operation, is offering a new format of the action called "Immortal Regiment on the Front Line."The 'Immortal Regiment' is a nationwide march to commemorate the participants and victims of the Great Patriotic War. The event first took place on May 9, 2012, in Tomsk, founded by local journalists, and by 2013 it had become an all-Russian movement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230508/immortal-regiment-marches-around-the-globe-1110197538.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106434/98/1064349897_109:0:2838:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_75ac426957c2ce10c5ee22597b94c144.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
immortal regiment, procession in russia, 80th anniversary of victory day
immortal regiment, procession in russia, 80th anniversary of victory day
Immortal Regiment March to Be Held in Mixed Format on Victory Day 2025
The iconic 'Immortal Regiment' procession in Russia will be held in a mixed format on May 9, 2025, to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, said Elena Tsunaeva, co-chairman of the Central Headquarters of the All-Russian 'Immortal Regiment of Russia' public movement.
Tsunaeva explained that the procession would combine both traditional, in-person participation and online events.
"Where regional branches of the movement, together with local authorities, deem it necessary for public safety reasons, the procession of the 'Immortal Regiment
' will once again decorate the streets and squares of our cities," she said.
Co-Chairman of the Central Headquarters, Sergei Makarov, said the organisation in collaboration with the Association of Veterans of the Special Military Operation,
is offering a new format of the action called "Immortal Regiment on the Front Line
."
The 'Immortal Regiment' is a nationwide march to commemorate the participants and victims of the Great Patriotic War.
The event first took place on May 9, 2012, in Tomsk, founded by local journalists, and by 2013 it had become an all-Russian movement.
The procession now includes millions of people across Russia and other countries, who march with photographs of their ancestors who fought in or were affected by the war.