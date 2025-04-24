International
Rubio Denies Reports of Alleged Discussions on Lifting Sanctions on Nord Stream 2
Rubio Denies Reports of Alleged Discussions on Lifting Sanctions on Nord Stream 2
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has denied a article in American media about alleged discussions in the White House on lifting sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
2025-04-24T04:41+0000
2025-04-24T04:41+0000
Earlier on Thursday, an American news agency reported, citing sources, that the White House was discussing lifting sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and other Russian assets in Europe as part of negotiations on Ukraine. The report added that US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff is the main initiator of lifting sanctions.
04:41 GMT 24.04.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has denied a article in American media about alleged discussions in the White House on lifting sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
Earlier on Thursday, an American news agency reported, citing sources, that the White House was discussing lifting sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and other Russian assets in Europe as part of negotiations on Ukraine. The report added that US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff is the main initiator of lifting sanctions.
"This is unequivocally false. Neither Steve Witkoff nor I have had any conversations about lifting sanctions against Russia as part of a deal with Ukraine. This is journalistic malpractice. If Politico has an ounce of integrity they will fully retract this piece of fiction," Rubio said on X on Thursday.
Gas leak location on Nord Stream 2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2023
Nord Stream Sabotage
Biden Admin Blew Up Nord Stream Because US Feared Losing Primacy in Western Europe - Sy Hersh
26 September 2023, 12:06 GMT
