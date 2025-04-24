https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/rubio-denies-reports-of-alleged-discussions-on-lifting-sanctions-on-nord-stream-2-1121921133.html

Rubio Denies Reports of Alleged Discussions on Lifting Sanctions on Nord Stream 2

Rubio Denies Reports of Alleged Discussions on Lifting Sanctions on Nord Stream 2

Sputnik International

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has denied a article in American media about alleged discussions in the White House on lifting sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

2025-04-24T04:41+0000

2025-04-24T04:41+0000

2025-04-24T04:41+0000

world

marco rubio

ukraine

russia

nord stream 2

sanctions

russian economy under sanctions

western sanctions against russia

us sanctions

western sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/18/1121921224_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1c9a2645c3cc46f1c2affc71116b2e20.jpg

Earlier on Thursday, an American news agency reported, citing sources, that the White House was discussing lifting sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and other Russian assets in Europe as part of negotiations on Ukraine. The report added that US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff is the main initiator of lifting sanctions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/biden-admin-blew-up-nord-stream-because-us-feared-losing-primacy-in-western-europe---sy-hersh-1113684346.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sanctions against russia, nord stream sabotage, pipeline explosion, us sabotaged nord stream, anti-russian bias, anti-russian sanctions, nord stream sabotage, terrorist attack on nord stream, nord stream pipelines, nord stream explosion, culprits of nord stream sabotage, us behind nord stream sabotage, uk behind nord stream sabotage