https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/rubio-denies-reports-of-alleged-discussions-on-lifting-sanctions-on-nord-stream-2-1121921133.html
Rubio Denies Reports of Alleged Discussions on Lifting Sanctions on Nord Stream 2
Rubio Denies Reports of Alleged Discussions on Lifting Sanctions on Nord Stream 2
Sputnik International
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has denied a article in American media about alleged discussions in the White House on lifting sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
2025-04-24T04:41+0000
2025-04-24T04:41+0000
2025-04-24T04:41+0000
world
marco rubio
ukraine
russia
nord stream 2
sanctions
russian economy under sanctions
western sanctions against russia
us sanctions
western sanctions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/18/1121921224_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1c9a2645c3cc46f1c2affc71116b2e20.jpg
Earlier on Thursday, an American news agency reported, citing sources, that the White House was discussing lifting sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and other Russian assets in Europe as part of negotiations on Ukraine. The report added that US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff is the main initiator of lifting sanctions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/biden-admin-blew-up-nord-stream-because-us-feared-losing-primacy-in-western-europe---sy-hersh-1113684346.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/18/1121921224_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_69fb7e80eeaa3b07d85d7879576e027f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
sanctions against russia, nord stream sabotage, pipeline explosion, us sabotaged nord stream, anti-russian bias, anti-russian sanctions, nord stream sabotage, terrorist attack on nord stream, nord stream pipelines, nord stream explosion, culprits of nord stream sabotage, us behind nord stream sabotage, uk behind nord stream sabotage
sanctions against russia, nord stream sabotage, pipeline explosion, us sabotaged nord stream, anti-russian bias, anti-russian sanctions, nord stream sabotage, terrorist attack on nord stream, nord stream pipelines, nord stream explosion, culprits of nord stream sabotage, us behind nord stream sabotage, uk behind nord stream sabotage
Rubio Denies Reports of Alleged Discussions on Lifting Sanctions on Nord Stream 2
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has denied a article in American media about alleged discussions in the White House on lifting sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.