International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/st-george-ribbon-a-powerful-symbol-of-sacrifice-and-resilience-1121924568.html
St. George Ribbon: A Powerful Symbol of Sacrifice and Resilience
St. George Ribbon: A Powerful Symbol of Sacrifice and Resilience
Sputnik International
The St. George Ribbon campaign honors the sacrifices made by ancestors in the fight against fascism, symbolizing the Russian people's return to life, Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, told volunteers and participants at the event.
2025-04-24T11:15+0000
2025-04-24T11:15+0000
russia
margarita simonyan
moscow
rossiya segodnya
st. george ribbon
victory
victory day
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/18/1121924212_0:193:2956:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_e0d43c40c7ed4ebc208a620a257742df.jpg
"For me, there are two main holidays each year. The first is Bright Easter, when we celebrate the resurrection of Christ, the return of Christ's life, who, through His sacrifice, secured eternal life for all of us,” Simonyan said. “The greatest sacrifice of all, offered upon the altar of the fight against fascism by all the countries that fought against fascism. We are incredibly proud of this," Simonyan stressed. The St. George Ribbon campaign, launched on Thursday at the Rossiya Segodnya International Multimedia Press Center in Moscow, marks the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory and its 20th year.
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
St. George Ribbon: A powerful symbol of sacrifice and resilience
Sputnik International
St. George Ribbon: A powerful symbol of sacrifice and resilience
2025-04-24T11:15+0000
true
PT1M16S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/18/1121924212_113:0:2844:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dc706d5e5994df0fb6a40af8364ef6fc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
st. george ribbon, st. george ribbon campaign, sacrifices made by ancestors in the fight against fascism, russian people's return to life
st. george ribbon, st. george ribbon campaign, sacrifices made by ancestors in the fight against fascism, russian people's return to life

St. George Ribbon: A Powerful Symbol of Sacrifice and Resilience

11:15 GMT 24.04.2025
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankThe St. George Ribbon campaign
The St. George Ribbon campaign - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2025
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The St. George Ribbon campaign honors the sacrifices made by ancestors in the fight against fascism, symbolizing the Russian people's return to life, Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, told volunteers and participants at the event.
"For me, there are two main holidays each year. The first is Bright Easter, when we celebrate the resurrection of Christ, the return of Christ's life, who, through His sacrifice, secured eternal life for all of us,” Simonyan said.
“The second is May 9th — a day when our country and our people returned to life, a return that was also made possible by an unimaginable, indescribable, and unimaginable sacrifice of our nation,” she added.
© Sputnik
“The greatest sacrifice of all, offered upon the altar of the fight against fascism by all the countries that fought against fascism. We are incredibly proud of this," Simonyan stressed.
The St. George Ribbon campaign, launched on Thursday at the Rossiya Segodnya International Multimedia Press Center in Moscow, marks the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory and its 20th year.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала