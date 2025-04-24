https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/st-george-ribbon-a-powerful-symbol-of-sacrifice-and-resilience-1121924568.html
St. George Ribbon: A Powerful Symbol of Sacrifice and Resilience
The St. George Ribbon campaign honors the sacrifices made by ancestors in the fight against fascism, symbolizing the Russian people's return to life, Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, told volunteers and participants at the event.
"For me, there are two main holidays each year. The first is Bright Easter, when we celebrate the resurrection of Christ, the return of Christ's life, who, through His sacrifice, secured eternal life for all of us," Simonyan said. The St. George Ribbon campaign, launched on Thursday at the Rossiya Segodnya International Multimedia Press Center in Moscow, marks the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory and its 20th year.
"For me, there are two main holidays each year. The first is Bright Easter, when we celebrate the resurrection of Christ, the return of Christ's life, who, through His sacrifice, secured eternal life for all of us,” Simonyan said.
“The second is May 9th — a day when our country and our people returned to life, a return that was also made possible by an unimaginable, indescribable, and unimaginable sacrifice of our nation,” she added.
“The greatest sacrifice of all, offered upon the altar of the fight against fascism by all the countries that fought against fascism. We are incredibly proud of this," Simonyan stressed.
The St. George Ribbon campaign
, launched on Thursday at the Rossiya Segodnya International Multimedia Press Center in Moscow, marks the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory and its 20th year.