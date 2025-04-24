https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/st-george-ribbon-campaign-kicks-off-in-moscow-1121923727.html

St. George Ribbon Campaign Kicks Off in Moscow

St. George Ribbon Campaign Kicks Off in Moscow

Sputnik International

Dmitry Kiselev, general director of the Sputnik News Agency's parent company Rossiya Segodnya, launched the St. George Ribbon campaign in Moscow.

2025-04-24T11:08+0000

2025-04-24T11:08+0000

2025-04-24T11:08+0000

russia

dmitry kiselev

moscow

russia

sputnik news

rossiya segodnya

ria novosti

st. george ribbon

victory day

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/18/1121923373_0:221:2859:1829_1920x0_80_0_0_bd11b445b40bfb0614cb624f10c3dbf8.jpg

He emphasized that Russia is going through difficult times, but the St. George Ribbon carries with it "victorious genetics." Volunteers began distributing ribbons near the media group’s building on Zubovsky Boulevard in Moscow, symbolizing unity and strength in challenging times. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the campaign, which originated at RIA Novosti as a continuation of the "Our Victory. Day by Day" project. As part of the project, the entire archive of Sovinformburo was opened and digitized for the first time, along with hundreds of stories from young people about how their families were affected by the war.

moscow

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dmitry Kiselev, general director of the Sputnik News Agency's parent company Rossiya Segodnya, launched the St. George Ribbon campaign in Moscow. Sputnik International Dmitry Kiselev, general director of the Sputnik News Agency's parent company Rossiya Segodnya, launched the St. George Ribbon campaign in Moscow. 2025-04-24T11:08+0000 true PT2M00S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sputnik news agency's parent company rossiya segodnya, st. george ribbon campaign