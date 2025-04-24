International
St. George Ribbon Campaign Kicks Off in Moscow
St. George Ribbon Campaign Kicks Off in Moscow
Dmitry Kiselev, general director of the Sputnik News Agency's parent company Rossiya Segodnya, launched the St. George Ribbon campaign in Moscow.
He emphasized that Russia is going through difficult times, but the St. George Ribbon carries with it "victorious genetics." Volunteers began distributing ribbons near the media group’s building on Zubovsky Boulevard in Moscow, symbolizing unity and strength in challenging times. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the campaign, which originated at RIA Novosti as a continuation of the "Our Victory. Day by Day" project. As part of the project, the entire archive of Sovinformburo was opened and digitized for the first time, along with hundreds of stories from young people about how their families were affected by the war.
Dmitry Kiselev, general director of the Sputnik News Agency's parent company Rossiya Segodnya, launched the St. George Ribbon campaign in Moscow.
Dmitry Kiselev, general director of the Sputnik News Agency's parent company Rossiya Segodnya, launched the St. George Ribbon campaign in Moscow.
St. George Ribbon Campaign Kicks Off in Moscow

11:08 GMT 24.04.2025
Dmitry Kiselev, general director of the Sputnik News Agency's parent company Rossiya Segodnya, launched the St. George Ribbon campaign in Moscow.
He emphasized that Russia is going through difficult times, but the St. George Ribbon carries with it "victorious genetics."
© Sputnik
Volunteers began distributing ribbons near the media group’s building on Zubovsky Boulevard in Moscow, symbolizing unity and strength in challenging times.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the campaign, which originated at RIA Novosti as a continuation of the "Our Victory. Day by Day" project.
As part of the project, the entire archive of Sovinformburo was opened and digitized for the first time, along with hundreds of stories from young people about how their families were affected by the war.
