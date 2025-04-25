International
Details of US Peace Proposal to End Ukraine Conflict Unveiled
Details of US Peace Proposal to End Ukraine Conflict Unveiled
Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff presented Europe and Ukraine with a list of proposals for the Ukrainian settlement at talks in Paris, Reuters reports.
The list includes:
Details of US Peace Proposal to End Ukraine Conflict Unveiled

10:22 GMT 25.04.2025 (Updated: 10:37 GMT 25.04.2025)
Flags of Russia and Ukraine.
Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff presented Europe and Ukraine with a list of proposals for the Ukrainian settlement at talks in Paris, Reuters reports.

The list includes:

A permanent ceasefire and the initiation of immediate negotiations between Russia and Ukraine;
Ukraine must give up all NATO aspirations;
Witkoff's proposals advocate for de jure recognition by the US of Russia's control over Crimea, plus de facto recognition of the new Russian territories of the DPR, the LPR, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions;
Russia-US cooperation in energy and industry;
The lifting of sanctions against Russia.
World
European Warmongers Undermine Trump's Peace Efforts – Russian Foreign Intelligence
Yesterday, 12:40 GMT
