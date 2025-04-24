https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/european-warmongers-undermine-trumps-peace-efforts--russian-foreign-intelligence-1121926066.html

European Warmongers Undermine Trump’s Peace Efforts – Russian Foreign Intelligence

European Warmongers Undermine Trump’s Peace Efforts – Russian Foreign Intelligence

Sputnik International

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Thursday that it has information suggesting that new European warmongers are launching a campaign to undermine the peace efforts of US President Donald Trump.

2025-04-24T12:40+0000

2025-04-24T12:40+0000

2025-04-24T12:41+0000

world

peace process

peace talks

peace deal

peace plan

donald trump

russia

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

russian foreign intelligence service

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0b/1116112025_0:99:3289:1949_1920x0_80_0_0_b24df9c8b3f175f5aaf8bb1b5c7e3add.jpg

"The press office of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia reports that, according to information received by the SVR, the newly-minted European warmongers are launching a campaign to undermine President Trump's peacekeeping efforts," the SVR said in a statement. UK and French intelligence services are persistently sending people from the Anti-Corruption Foundation*, the Proekt and Meduza projects (both recognized as undesirable in Russia) who fled Russia to fabricate accusations against Trump's entourage of covert ties with Russian political and business circles, the statement read. Europe wants to use falsifications to discredit US policy and torpedo the negotiation process on the Ukraine settlement, the statement said, adding that London and Paris are showing the greatest interest in information about US business projects with Gazprom, Rosneft, Rostec and Rosatom.*banned in Russia for extremism

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/us-frustrated-by-ukraines-refusal-to-make-concessions-for-peace-deal---reports-1121920095.html

russia

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign intelligence service, us president donald trump, peace efforts