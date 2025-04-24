https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/european-warmongers-undermine-trumps-peace-efforts--russian-foreign-intelligence-1121926066.html
European Warmongers Undermine Trump’s Peace Efforts – Russian Foreign Intelligence
Sputnik International
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Thursday that it has information suggesting that new European warmongers are launching a campaign to undermine the peace efforts of US President Donald Trump.
Europe wants to use falsifications to discredit US policy and torpedo the negotiation process on the Ukraine settlement, the statement said, adding that London and Paris are showing the greatest interest in information about US business projects with Gazprom, Rosneft, Rostec and Rosatom.*banned in Russia for extremism
12:40 GMT 24.04.2025 (Updated: 12:41 GMT 24.04.2025)
UK and French intelligence services are persistently sending people from the Anti-Corruption Foundation*, the Proekt and Meduza projects (both recognized as undesirable in Russia) who fled Russia to fabricate accusations against Trump's entourage of covert ties with Russian political and business circles, the statement read.
"Falling into old patterns, European intelligence services once again demonstrate their commitment to formulaic and dishonest means to achieve a criminal goal — to make the conflict in Ukraine between European NATO member states and Russia endless," the SVR said.
Europe wants to use falsifications to discredit US policy and torpedo the negotiation process
on the Ukraine settlement, the statement said, adding that London and Paris are showing the greatest interest in information about US business projects with Gazprom, Rosneft, Rostec and Rosatom.
*banned in Russia for extremism