https://sputnikglobe.com/20250425/lavrov-some-elements-of-the-ukraine-deal-need-to-be-fine-tuned-1121929196.html

Lavrov: Some Elements of the Ukraine Deal Need to Be 'Fine-Tuned'

Russia is ready to reach a deal on Ukraine, but some of its elements need to be "fine-tuned", Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told CBS News.

"There are several signs that we are moving in the right direction. First of all, because President Trump is probably the ONLY leader on earth who recognized the need to address the root causes of this situation," Lavrov told CBS News.

