US Peace Deal Involves Russia Retaining Territories, Keeping Ukraine Out of NATO

The United States during talks with allies in Paris this week suggested a path to peace that includes terms to halt the fighting and sanctions relief on Russia provided that a lasting ceasefire is reached, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing European officials.
The US proposal would lead to a freeze of the conflict, permitting Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine to remain under Moscow's authority, while also blocking Kiev's aspirations to join NATO, the report said. Bloomberg reported on Thursday that US officials conveyed to their European counterparts during a meeting in Paris their goal of securing a full ceasefire in Ukraine within the next few weeks, as part of a renewed push to halt the fighting.
