https://sputnikglobe.com/20250425/moldovan-authorities-stage-provocations-ahead-of-elections---opposition-1121929299.html

The Moldovan authorities are trying to sow discord and hatred in society ahead of the parliamentary elections, staging multiple provocations on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in World War II, the leader of Moldova's Victory Coordination Committee, Alexei Petrovich, said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Petrovich said that the Chisinau authorities had decided that on May 9, only Europe Day would be celebrated on the main square of Moldova, and those wishing to celebrate Victory Day would have to look for other locations."What are the Moldovan authorities trying to achieve by staging one provocation after another on the eve of Victory Day? A ban on holding a march on the central square of Chisinau, a refusal to pay military honors to the fallen soldiers of the Red Army, the non-participation of our national army in the Victory Parade on the Red Square ... And before that, the blasphemous refusal to award veterans of the Great Patriotic War with jubilee medals. The authorities need discord and chaos, they need enmity and hatred in society ahead of the elections. And they have not come up with a better way to instill them than to do all that," Petrovich wrote on Telegram.Meanwhile, Moldova's opposition Pobeda bloc said its activists had held one-man protests in various cities and towns against the actions of the authorities.The activists were protesting fear, repression and impunity of the current government, according to the statement.The head of Moldova's Gagauz autonomy, Yevgenia Gutsul, was detained at the Chisinau airport on March 25. A Chisinau court arrested her for 20 days on charges of violating rules for campaign financing and document forgery. On April 9, the court placed Gutsul under house arrest for 30 days, which her supporters slammed as political pressure.

