Putin and Witkoff Hold Three-Hour Long Meeting

The meeting between Putin and Witkoff lasted three hours and was constructive and useful, said presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.

Today's conversation helped bring positions closer not only on Ukraine but also on other international issues, he noted. During the meeting, the possibility of resuming direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine was discussed, Ushakov stressed. Productive dialogue between Russia and the US will continue to be carried out in the most active manner, he added.

