https://sputnikglobe.com/20250425/putin-and-witkoff-hold-three-hour-meeting--1121932677.html
Putin and Witkoff Hold Three-Hour Long Meeting
Putin and Witkoff Hold Three-Hour Long Meeting
Sputnik International
The meeting between Putin and Witkoff lasted three hours and was constructive and useful, said presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.
2025-04-25T15:06+0000
2025-04-25T15:06+0000
2025-04-25T15:11+0000
world
vladimir putin
yuri ushakov
ukraine
russia
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/19/1121932515_0:156:3089:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_7da0733023acf3eafaf46d192f15405b.jpg
Today's conversation helped bring positions closer not only on Ukraine but also on other international issues, he noted. During the meeting, the possibility of resuming direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine was discussed, Ushakov stressed. Productive dialogue between Russia and the US will continue to be carried out in the most active manner, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250415/kremlin-russia-and-us-strive-for-peace-but-europe-pushes-for-conflict-1121874536.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/19/1121932515_180:0:2911:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0c477c94066367ea34041dbc758101e3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
putin and witkoff, presidential aide yuri ushakov, meeting
putin and witkoff, presidential aide yuri ushakov, meeting
Putin and Witkoff Hold Three-Hour Long Meeting
15:06 GMT 25.04.2025 (Updated: 15:11 GMT 25.04.2025)
The meeting between Putin and Witkoff lasted three hours and was constructive and useful, said presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.
Today's conversation helped bring positions closer not only on Ukraine but also on other international issues, he noted.
During the meeting, the possibility of resuming direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine was discussed, Ushakov stressed.
Productive dialogue between Russia and the US
will continue to be carried out in the most active manner, he added.