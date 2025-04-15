https://sputnikglobe.com/20250415/kremlin-russia-and-us-strive-for-peace-but-europe-pushes-for-conflict-1121874536.html

Kremlin: Russia and US Strive for Peace but Europe Pushes for Conflict

Kremlin: Russia and US Strive for Peace but Europe Pushes for Conflict

Sputnik International

Russia and Washington are working hard for peace, while Europe is working hard for war, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

2025-04-15T13:27+0000

2025-04-15T13:27+0000

2025-04-15T13:27+0000

world

russia

dmitry peskov

moscow

ukraine

european union (eu)

donald trump

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111061972_0:217:3253:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a932e887bd1249d3f5206ca52fb73ea7.jpg

"Yes, here also you and I should clearly understand that at the moment there is intense work between Moscow and Washington. And it is taking place in the name of peace. And against this background, European countries continue to work for war," Peskov told reporters, adding that Russian-US economic cooperation may play a stabilizing role for the world. European countries declare their intention to continue supporting Ukraine and the Kiev regime in its efforts to continue the war, Peskov added.There is quite intensive work on the Ukrainian settlement, but immediate results should not be expected, Peskov said.There are no clear outlines of a future Ukrainian settlement agreement, but there is political will to work in its direction, he added."Once again, we are very, very positive about the constructive and meaningful contacts that have taken place," the spokesman said.Peskov refused to comment on media reports about an alleged US offer to Iran to transfer its uranium reserves to Russia.The Guardian reported earlier that the United States had allegedly offered Tehran to transfer uranium reserves to Russia during talks with Iran in Oman."I leave this issue without comment," Peskov told reporters.Ukraine keeps launching strikes on Russian energy infrastructure on a daily basis, Kremlin spokesman said."The temporary moratorium has not been respected and is not being respected by the Ukrainian military. We see daily strikes on Russian energy infrastructure. It is important for everyone to know this," Peskov said.Unlike the Kiev regime, Russia continues to abide by the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin, given a month ago, and does not target Ukrainian energy infrastructure, he added.A conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump within the next few days is not on the schedule, Peskov said."There is no such conversation on the schedule within the next few days," Peskov told journalists.Peskov specified that if such a conversation were to take place, the Kremlin would provide information about it."We will appropriately inform you the way we usually do it," Peskov said.Russia expects leaders from more than 20 countries to visit Moscow on May 9 and take part in the Victory Day parade, Peskov said."We are ready to receive anyone who is willing to celebrate this extremely important date with us. It has a special meaning now, when Nazism has reestablished itself in Europe. When we do not see a unanimous European desire to eradicate it immediately. Therefore, this day is extremely important, and we will be happy to welcome everyone. We can already say that we are expecting more than 20 heads of state and government who will be here together with [Russian President Vladimir Putin] to celebrate this day," Peskov said.Moscow will be happy to welcome anyone "who is ready to share the pride and joy of this day" and believes that everyone in Europe and the world should understand the significance of Victory Day, he added.Russia has called the statement by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas about the presence of EU countries in Russia on May 9 very harsh, Dmitry Peskov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250410/immortal-regiment-march-to-be-held-in-mixed-format-on-victory-day-2025-1121853998.html

russia

moscow

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia and washington, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, europe pushes for conflict, russia and us strive for peace