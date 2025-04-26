https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/at-least-4-killed-in-explosion-at-irans-bandar-abbas-port-1121936773.html

At Least 4 Killed in Explosion at Iran's Bandar Abbas Port

At Least 4 Killed in Explosion at Iran's Bandar Abbas Port

Sputnik International

At least four people have died as a result of an explosion at the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, the head of Iran's rescue service, Babak Mahmoudi, said on Saturday.

2025-04-26T13:18+0000

2025-04-26T13:18+0000

2025-04-26T13:18+0000

world

explosion

iran

mohammad mahmoudi

middle east

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105715/14/1057151414_0:207:4001:2457_1920x0_80_0_0_08adb6606c3415f86d60e3009c79fd82.jpg

Earlier in the day, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing the country's medical services, that the number of those injured in the explosion at the port in southern Iran had risen to 516. A powerful explosion rocked Bandar Abbas on Saturday afternoon. Media reported that the explosion had occurred on the pier as a result of a fuel tank catching fire. The explosion shattered windows within a radius of several miles. The Iranian Interior Ministry has ordered an investigation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/up-to-195-people-reported-injured-by-huge-blast-at-iranian-port-1121935507.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

bandar abbas, babak mahmoudi, explosion at iran's bandar abbas port