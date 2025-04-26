https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/at-least-4-killed-in-explosion-at-irans-bandar-abbas-port-1121936773.html
At Least 4 Killed in Explosion at Iran's Bandar Abbas Port
At Least 4 Killed in Explosion at Iran's Bandar Abbas Port
Sputnik International
At least four people have died as a result of an explosion at the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, the head of Iran's rescue service, Babak Mahmoudi, said on Saturday.
2025-04-26T13:18+0000
2025-04-26T13:18+0000
2025-04-26T13:18+0000
world
explosion
iran
mohammad mahmoudi
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105715/14/1057151414_0:207:4001:2457_1920x0_80_0_0_08adb6606c3415f86d60e3009c79fd82.jpg
Earlier in the day, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing the country's medical services, that the number of those injured in the explosion at the port in southern Iran had risen to 516. A powerful explosion rocked Bandar Abbas on Saturday afternoon. Media reported that the explosion had occurred on the pier as a result of a fuel tank catching fire. The explosion shattered windows within a radius of several miles. The Iranian Interior Ministry has ordered an investigation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/up-to-195-people-reported-injured-by-huge-blast-at-iranian-port-1121935507.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105715/14/1057151414_224:0:3775:2663_1920x0_80_0_0_7158bdae1e819160ed4477261bca9961.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
bandar abbas, babak mahmoudi, explosion at iran's bandar abbas port
bandar abbas, babak mahmoudi, explosion at iran's bandar abbas port
At Least 4 Killed in Explosion at Iran's Bandar Abbas Port
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - At least four people have died as a result of an explosion at the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, the head of Iran's rescue service, Babak Mahmoudi, said on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing the country's medical services, that the number of those injured in the explosion at the port in southern Iran had risen to 516.
"We have statistics, but we have been confirmed [the deaths] of four people," Mahmoudi said on air of Iranian television.
A powerful explosion
rocked Bandar Abbas on Saturday afternoon. Media reported that the explosion had occurred on the pier as a result of a fuel tank catching fire. The explosion shattered windows within a radius of several miles. The Iranian Interior Ministry has ordered an investigation.