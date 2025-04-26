https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/up-to-195-people-reported-injured-by-huge-blast-at-iranian-port-1121935507.html
Up to 516 People Reported Injured By Huge Blast at Iranian Port
10:36 GMT 26.04.2025 (Updated: 12:49 GMT 26.04.2025)
516 people were injured in an explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, Mehr news agency reported.
The explosion occurred in an administrative building, the news outlet said.
At least four people were killed in an explosion at the port, according to the head of Iran’s rescue service.
Fars says that the explosion
was so powerful that it was heard on Qeshm Island, located at least 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the port of Bandar Abbas in the Persian Gulf. NourNews stated that the blast blew out windows within a radius of several miles.
The explosion is not related to the oil infrastructure. Refineries and pipelines are operating normally, according to the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company.
“Following the publication of reports of an explosion in the area of Bandar Abbas port, we would like to inform you that this explosion has nothing to do with the company's refineries and fuel tanks and related oil pipelines and other infrastructure in the area. These facilities located in the Bandar Abbas area are currently operating normally,” the company said on its website.