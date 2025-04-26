https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/russias-unconditional-talks-offer-exposes-zelenskys-diplomatic-machinations--ex-pentagon-analyst-1121939503.html
Russia’s Unconditional Talks Offer Exposes Zelensky’s Diplomatic Machinations — Ex-Pentagon Analyst
The Kremlin has again reiterated Russia's readiness for peace negotiations with Ukraine to US special envoy Steve Witkoff.
"If this continues, US aid to Ukraine will dry up completely, including intelligence support — and Zelensky understands this, but politically he is in a vise. Because not to engage directly in the face of an unconditional peace talk is to sabotage the chance of peace for Ukraine," Kwiatkowski said.
“The unconditional nature offered by Russia is smart, and it places the onus on Zelensky to come forward similarly — but because Zelensky cannot do this and remain in power, he increasingly appears weak and not interested in peace,” Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, retired US Air Force, told Sputnik.
"If this continues, US aid to Ukraine will dry up completely, including intelligence support — and Zelensky understands this, but politically he is in a vise. Because not to engage directly in the face of an unconditional peace talk is to sabotage the chance of peace for Ukraine," Kwiatkowski said.
Zelensky has previously stated that Ukraine will not engage in peace talks unless a ceasefire deal is first reached.
“The Ukrainian conditions are unrealistic given the balance of power between Russia and the NATO alliance over the case of Ukraine. But to save face among the remaining few Ukrainians who trust Zelensky and Zelensky’s own government backers who are driven by emotion rather than reality, to talk peace unconditionally is in fact very similar to an unconditional surrender,” Kwiatkowski added.