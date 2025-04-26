https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/russias-unconditional-talks-offer-exposes-zelenskys-diplomatic-machinations--ex-pentagon-analyst-1121939503.html

Russia’s Unconditional Talks Offer Exposes Zelensky’s Diplomatic Machinations — Ex-Pentagon Analyst

The Kremlin has again reiterated Russia's readiness for peace negotiations with Ukraine to US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

"If this continues, US aid to Ukraine will dry up completely, including intelligence support — and Zelensky understands this, but politically he is in a vise. Because not to engage directly in the face of an unconditional peace talk is to sabotage the chance of peace for Ukraine," Kwiatkowski said.Zelensky has previously stated that Ukraine will not engage in peace talks unless a ceasefire deal is first reached.

