Sanctions Relief in Sight? Syria Plays Nice With US Demands
Sanctions Relief in Sight? Syria Plays Nice With US Demands
Sputnik International
Syria claims it has met most conditions laid out by the US, although some require "mutual understanding," according to a copy of a letter cited by Reuters.
Syria claims it has met most conditions laid out by the US, although some require "mutual understanding," according to a copy of a letter cited by Reuters. It pledges to: On other US demands: In its letter, Syria voiced hope its "guarantees" would lead to detailed talks on reopening embassies and lifting sanctions.A State Department spokesperson confirmed receiving a response from Syrian authorities to a US request to take "specific, detailed confidence building measures”.
Svetlana Ekimenko
11:21 GMT 26.04.2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Earlier, the Trump administration presented Syria with a set of conditions tied to partial sanctions relief. The US also granted a limited six-month sanctions exemption, with the possibility of a longer suspension if demands are fully met.
Syria claims it has met most conditions laid out by the US, although some require "mutual understanding," according to a copy of a letter cited by Reuters.
It pledges to:
not tolerate any threats to US or Western interests in Syria, with "appropriate legal measures" set in place
"monitor the activities of Palestinian factions," while banning any armed factions outside state control
not allow Syria to “become a source of threat to any party, including Israel" -
et up a liaison office at the foreign ministry to find missing US journalist Austin Tice
work to tackle chemical weapons stockpiles with closer ties with a global arms watchdog
On other US demands:
removing foreign fighters from any official roles "requires a broader consultative session"
US request for coordination on counterterrorism, including strikes on terror targets, “requires mutual understandings."
In its letter, Syria voiced hope its "guarantees" would lead to detailed talks on reopening embassies and lifting sanctions.
A State Department spokesperson confirmed receiving a response from Syrian authorities to a US request to take "specific, detailed confidence building measures”.
