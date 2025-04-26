Sanctions Relief in Sight? Syria Plays Nice With US Demands
© AP Photo / Kena BetancurSyria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani holds the Syrian Flag during a ceremony where the Syrian flag was added to the 100 flags flying in line at United Nations Headquarters on Friday, April 25, 2025.
© AP Photo / Kena Betancur
Subscribe
Earlier, the Trump administration presented Syria with a set of conditions tied to partial sanctions relief. The US also granted a limited six-month sanctions exemption, with the possibility of a longer suspension if demands are fully met.
Syria claims it has met most conditions laid out by the US, although some require "mutual understanding," according to a copy of a letter cited by Reuters.
It pledges to:
not tolerate any threats to US or Western interests in Syria, with "appropriate legal measures" set in place
"monitor the activities of Palestinian factions," while banning any armed factions outside state control
not allow Syria to “become a source of threat to any party, including Israel" -
et up a liaison office at the foreign ministry to find missing US journalist Austin Tice
work to tackle chemical weapons stockpiles with closer ties with a global arms watchdog
On other US demands:
removing foreign fighters from any official roles "requires a broader consultative session"
US request for coordination on counterterrorism, including strikes on terror targets, “requires mutual understandings."
🪖 US WILL SLASH TROOP NUMBERS IN SYRIA— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) April 15, 2025
The US plans to cut its nearly 2,000-strong military contingent in Syria in half in the coming weeks or months, Reuters reports.
In February, NBC reported that the Pentagon planned to withdraw US troops from Syria in 30, 60 or 90 days. pic.twitter.com/Vgj8OOPIp0
In its letter, Syria voiced hope its "guarantees" would lead to detailed talks on reopening embassies and lifting sanctions.
A State Department spokesperson confirmed receiving a response from Syrian authorities to a US request to take "specific, detailed confidence building measures”.
18 April, 17:46 GMT