Sanctions Relief in Sight? Syria Plays Nice With US Demands

Syria claims it has met most conditions laid out by the US, although some require "mutual understanding," according to a copy of a letter cited by Reuters.

Syria claims it has met most conditions laid out by the US, although some require "mutual understanding," according to a copy of a letter cited by Reuters. It pledges to: On other US demands: In its letter, Syria voiced hope its "guarantees" would lead to detailed talks on reopening embassies and lifting sanctions.A State Department spokesperson confirmed receiving a response from Syrian authorities to a US request to take "specific, detailed confidence building measures”.

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

