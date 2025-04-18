International
Syria Pullout: Trump's Revenge Against the Neocons
Syria Pullout: Trump's Revenge Against the Neocons
The US has begun drawing down its forces from Syria, with 600 pulled out and less than 1,000 remaining. In February, the DoD drafted plans for a complete pullout. Trump’s strategy marks an attempt to enforce his first term preferences, and undo sabotage done to his Mideast policy the first time around, says veteran ex-DoD analyst Karen Kwiatkowski.
“Trump clearly remembered Pentagon deviousness that basically lied to him, telling him troops were being moved out when in reality they were being moved around or not at all,” the retired Air Force Lt. Col said, recalling ex-Trump Syrian envoy Jim Jeffrey's boastful admission in late 2020 that he deliberately obfuscated US troop numbers from the president.Whether on Syria or Ukraine, Trump 2.0’s policies are about “correcting or enforcing his first term preferences,” with Syria “simply policy cleanup” from the perspective of a president promising to end wars and bring the troops home in his election campaigns, Kwiatkowski said.The Hidden War in WashingtonThe Syria maneuver, carried out while neocons and Zionists continue to celebrate Assad’s removal, marks the president’s response, “in truly Trumpian fashion…by doing something the Zionist oppose,” the analyst suggested.Syria is a victory, this time, for “America-Firsters” in Trump’s team, including JD Vance, Tulsi Gabbard and Pete Hegseth, “who interestingly have military experience and tend to see war as not the first or best option in any conflict,” Kwiatkowski said.The US began a years-long occupation of northeastern Syria and its oil and food riches in 2015 after expelling ISIS* from the region. In combination with the CAESAR Act, the occupation and systematic plunder of Syria's resources left it balancing on the bring of failed state status, and relying on Iranian and Russian energy and food aid.* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia.
syria
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
Syria Pullout: Trump's Revenge Against the Neocons

17:46 GMT 18.04.2025
© AP Photo / Hussein MallaA U.S. mine detector armored vehicle, leads a convoy of U.S. troops, on a road leading to the tense front line with Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij town, north Syria. File photo.
A U.S. mine detector armored vehicle, leads a convoy of U.S. troops, on a road leading to the tense front line with Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij town, north Syria. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2025
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
Ilya Tsukanov
The US has begun drawing down its forces from Syria, with 600 pulled out and less than 1,000 remaining. In February, the DoD drafted plans for a complete pullout. Trump’s strategy marks an attempt to enforce his first term preferences, and undo sabotage done to his Mideast policy the first time around, says veteran ex-DoD analyst Karen Kwiatkowski.
“Trump clearly remembered Pentagon deviousness that basically lied to him, telling him troops were being moved out when in reality they were being moved around or not at all,” the retired Air Force Lt. Col said, recalling ex-Trump Syrian envoy Jim Jeffrey's boastful admission in late 2020 that he deliberately obfuscated US troop numbers from the president.
Whether on Syria or Ukraine, Trump 2.0’s policies are about “correcting or enforcing his first term preferences,” with Syria “simply policy cleanup” from the perspective of a president promising to end wars and bring the troops home in his election campaigns, Kwiatkowski said.
The Hidden War in Washington

The Syria maneuver, carried out while neocons and Zionists continue to celebrate Assad’s removal, marks the president’s response, “in truly Trumpian fashion…by doing something the Zionist oppose,” the analyst suggested.
Syria is a victory, this time, for “America-Firsters” in Trump’s team, including JD Vance, Tulsi Gabbard and Pete Hegseth, “who interestingly have military experience and tend to see war as not the first or best option in any conflict,” Kwiatkowski said.

“I think we know now why Israel's lobbies and henchmen in Washington opposed Gabbard and Vance, and underestimated Hegseth's loyalty to Trump. It is also why neocons and Israeli politicos tried so hard, unsuccessfully, to end the nomination of Eldridge Colby as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy. There is a war in Washington, and it is important for the world which side prevails,” Kwiatkowski summed up.

The US began a years-long occupation of northeastern Syria and its oil and food riches in 2015 after expelling ISIS* from the region. In combination with the CAESAR Act, the occupation and systematic plunder of Syria's resources left it balancing on the bring of failed state status, and relying on Iranian and Russian energy and food aid.
* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia.
