https://sputnikglobe.com/20250418/syria-pullout-trumps-revenge-against-the-neocons-1121890967.html

Syria Pullout: Trump's Revenge Against the Neocons

Syria Pullout: Trump's Revenge Against the Neocons

Sputnik International

The US has begun drawing down its forces from Syria, with 600 pulled out and less than 1,000 remaining. In February, the DoD drafted plans for a complete pullout. Trump’s strategy marks an attempt to enforce his first term preferences, and undo sabotage done to his Mideast policy the first time around, says veteran ex-DoD analyst Karen Kwiatkowski.

2025-04-18T17:46+0000

2025-04-18T17:46+0000

2025-04-18T17:46+0000

analysis

donald trump

us

karen kwiatkowski

jim jeffrey

syria

us department of defense (dod)

pentagon

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106316/58/1063165868_0:265:3973:2500_1920x0_80_0_0_28a14476d96b973ff097806e835fa103.jpg

“Trump clearly remembered Pentagon deviousness that basically lied to him, telling him troops were being moved out when in reality they were being moved around or not at all,” the retired Air Force Lt. Col said, recalling ex-Trump Syrian envoy Jim Jeffrey's boastful admission in late 2020 that he deliberately obfuscated US troop numbers from the president.Whether on Syria or Ukraine, Trump 2.0’s policies are about “correcting or enforcing his first term preferences,” with Syria “simply policy cleanup” from the perspective of a president promising to end wars and bring the troops home in his election campaigns, Kwiatkowski said.The Hidden War in WashingtonThe Syria maneuver, carried out while neocons and Zionists continue to celebrate Assad’s removal, marks the president’s response, “in truly Trumpian fashion…by doing something the Zionist oppose,” the analyst suggested.Syria is a victory, this time, for “America-Firsters” in Trump’s team, including JD Vance, Tulsi Gabbard and Pete Hegseth, “who interestingly have military experience and tend to see war as not the first or best option in any conflict,” Kwiatkowski said.The US began a years-long occupation of northeastern Syria and its oil and food riches in 2015 after expelling ISIS* from the region. In combination with the CAESAR Act, the occupation and systematic plunder of Syria's resources left it balancing on the bring of failed state status, and relying on Iranian and Russian energy and food aid.* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250416/us-initiates-full-withdrawal-from-conoco-field-military-base-in-eastern-syria---reports-1121879204.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250402/israeli-jets-strike-scientific-research-center-in-damascus--reports-1121734309.html

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

is us withdrawing troops from syria, why is trump withdrawing troops from syria, how many troops are in syria, what is trump's syria policy, when did trump start withdrawing troops, what does trump think about syria