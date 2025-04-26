https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/trump-says-most-major-point-on-ukraine-agreed-1121933019.html

Trump Says 'Most Major Point' on Ukraine Agreed

US President Donald Trump has called on Russia and Ukraine to hold high-level talks to conclude a peace deal, with "major points" already agreed to.

Trump arrived in Rome late on Friday, to attend the funeral of Pope Francis. After the memorial service on Saturday, Trump will head back to Washington.Earlier on Friday, Trump said on Truth Social that the work on the overall peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine was progressing well.On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff in the Kremlin. The possibility of resuming direct talks between Russia and Ukraine was discussed, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said after the meeting.Trump told reporters on Friday that it was possible that he could meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Rome.

