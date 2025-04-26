https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/trump-says-most-major-point-on-ukraine-agreed-1121933019.html
Trump Says 'Most Major Point' on Ukraine Agreed
Trump Says 'Most Major Point' on Ukraine Agreed
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has called on Russia and Ukraine to hold high-level talks to conclude a peace deal, with "major points" already agreed to.
2025-04-26T03:19+0000
2025-04-26T03:19+0000
2025-04-26T04:01+0000
world
donald trump
truth social
ukraine
russia
us-russia relations
rome
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/0e/1121867862_0:0:3310:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_e507ac0523978fa50a13e83753eca6bd.jpg
Trump arrived in Rome late on Friday, to attend the funeral of Pope Francis. After the memorial service on Saturday, Trump will head back to Washington.Earlier on Friday, Trump said on Truth Social that the work on the overall peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine was progressing well.On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff in the Kremlin. The possibility of resuming direct talks between Russia and Ukraine was discussed, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said after the meeting.Trump told reporters on Friday that it was possible that he could meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Rome.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250425/details-of-us-peace-proposal-to-end-ukraine-conflict-unveiled-1121930834.html
ukraine
russia
rome
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/0e/1121867862_98:0:2829:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e3569ec4a9bd1a4e98af7280c1c703d1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trump posts, trump on ukraine deal, how close is ukraine deal, ukraine ceasefire, ukraine peace process, trump after putin-witkoff meeting
trump posts, trump on ukraine deal, how close is ukraine deal, ukraine ceasefire, ukraine peace process, trump after putin-witkoff meeting
Trump Says 'Most Major Point' on Ukraine Agreed
03:19 GMT 26.04.2025 (Updated: 04:01 GMT 26.04.2025)
US President Donald Trump has called on Russia and Ukraine to hold high-level talks to conclude a peace deal, with "major points" already agreed to.
"Just landed in Rome. A good day in talks and meetings with Russia and Ukraine. They are very close to a deal, and the two sides should now meet, at very high levels, to ‘finish it off.’ Most of the major points are agreed to," Trump said in a Truth Social post.
Trump arrived in Rome late on Friday, to attend the funeral of Pope Francis. After the memorial service on Saturday, Trump will head back to Washington.
Earlier on Friday, Trump said on Truth Social that the work on the overall peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine was progressing well.
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff in the Kremlin. The possibility of resuming direct talks between Russia and Ukraine was discussed, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said after the meeting.
Trump told reporters on Friday that it was possible that he could meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Rome.