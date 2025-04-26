https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/we-are-really-polite-people---russian-lavrov-1121933305.html

'We Are Really Polite People' - Russian Lavrov

'We Are Really Polite People' - Russian Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia does not plan to make public the details of the talks with the United States on the Ukrainian settlement until their official completion.

"We are really polite people, and unlike some others, we never discuss in public what is being discussed in negotiations. Otherwise, negotiations are not serious," Lavrov told CBS News' Margaret Brennan when asked about the details of peace talks.The Russian foreign minister also suggested discussing this issue with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, since, according to him, Zelensky, on the contrary, "is happy to talk to anybody through media, even to [US] President [Donald] Trump."He said Russia is serious about the talks.Earlier, Lavrov, in an interview with CBS News, said Trump is "probably the only leader on Earth who recognizes the need to address the root causes" of the Ukrainian crisis. He said Trump "rightly" believes the sides are "moving in the right direction" but added that there are some points that need to be "fine tuned."On March 6, Lavrov said Russia does not see any possibility for a compromise on the issue of deploying foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine. As the Russian minister specified at the time, if a foreign contingent is deployed in Ukraine, Western countries will not want to discuss the terms of peaceful settlement. The Russian Foreign Ministry previously said the plans of some EU countries to send "peacekeepers" to Ukraine are a provocative step aimed at maintaining illusions in Kiev.

