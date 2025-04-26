International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/what-happens-when-the-tariff-pause-expires-trump-reportedly-has-a-plan-1121939650.html
What Happens When the Tariff Pause Expires? Trump Reportedly Has a Plan
What Happens When the Tariff Pause Expires? Trump Reportedly Has a Plan
Sputnik International
President Trump has announced that he is “unlikely” to grant another 90-day pause on his global tariff war once the current one expires in July. He might not have to.
2025-04-26T18:12+0000
2025-04-26T18:13+0000
economy
us
donald trump
mexico
canada
china
world trade organization (wto)
trade war
trade war
us-china trade war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1a/1121939907_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8b62b4191f325c63f759a5cd488d6832.jpg
Ahead of the deadline, US officials are planning phased negotiations under a common framework developed by the US Trade Representative’s office, individuals familiar with the plans have told the Wall Street Journal.The framework:If no deal is reached, US tariffs go back on.Tariff Wars, Take 2“There is some scope for negotiating” under the new approach, Patel, a research associate at the Pretoria, South Africa-based Institute for Global Dialogue, said. The question is whether the plan is well-developed this time.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250425/from-trade-war-to-trade-tango-china-eyes-tariff-shift-on-certain-us-goods-1121929490.html
mexico
canada
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1a/1121939907_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f41b05f5d5ad5d4f73df6cccd90e6e73.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
will trump cancel tariffs, will trump renew tariffs, will countries negotiate with trump, are countries negotiating with trump and the us
will trump cancel tariffs, will trump renew tariffs, will countries negotiate with trump, are countries negotiating with trump and the us

What Happens When the Tariff Pause Expires? Trump Reportedly Has a Plan

18:12 GMT 26.04.2025 (Updated: 18:13 GMT 26.04.2025)
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanA pin with the silhouette depicting US President Donald Trump is seen displayed at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, eastern China's Zhejiang province, Thursday, April 10, 2025.
A pin with the silhouette depicting US President Donald Trump is seen displayed at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, eastern China's Zhejiang province, Thursday, April 10, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2025
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
President Trump has announced that he is “unlikely” to grant another 90-day pause on his global tariff war once the current one expires in July. He might not have to.
Ahead of the deadline, US officials are planning phased negotiations under a common framework developed by the US Trade Representative’s office, individuals familiar with the plans have told the Wall Street Journal.
The framework:
Divides negotiations into categories, including tariffs & quotas, non-tariff barriers (such as regulations), product origin criteria, digital trade issues, and economic security concerns
Will allow US officials to outline custom-tailored demands for different nations
Focuses on trade with about 18 major US partners, with talks broken down weekly, six at a time, and continued on a rolling basis until Trump’s July 8 deadline
Doesn’t apply to Mexico, Canada or China, which may face a different negotiating track
If no deal is reached, US tariffs go back on.

Tariff Wars, Take 2

“Current concessions are the result of internal and global backlash. The tariffs were not well conceptualized. Consumers and small businesses are rejecting them en masse. So this is an adjustment by Trump,” digital economy specialist Ashraf Patel, commenting on the framework outlined by WSJ.

“There is some scope for negotiating” under the new approach, Patel, a research associate at the Pretoria, South Africa-based Institute for Global Dialogue, said. The question is whether the plan is well-developed this time.
“Geopolitics and multilateralism are fractured. The WTO is not functioning well. So there have to be bilateral deals,” the expert emphasized.
In this Sept. 16, 2018, photo, American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw in Beijing. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2025
World
From Trade War to Trade Tango? China Eyes Tariff Shift On Certain US Goods
Yesterday, 08:29 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала