From Trade War to Trade Tango? China Eyes Tariff Shift On Certain US Goods
China is weighing the possibility of dropping its reciprocal 125% tariff on certain US goods, including medical equipment, chemicals like ethane, and aircraft leases, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
After a series of steps in the escalating trade war, the additional "reciprocal" US tariff on Chinese goods reached 125%, with China's retaliatory tariff on American goods also reaching 125%. Beijing "has the determination and the ability to defend its interests," noted the Chinese Ministry of Commerce in a statement.
China is weighing the possibility of dropping its reciprocal 125% tariffs
on certain US goods, including medical equipment, chemicals like ethane, and aircraft leases, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
The news of potential exemptions sparked a market rally, with the offshore yuan rising to 7.2857 per dollar, recovering the 0.1% loss it had seen earlier on Friday.
Beijing’s move would mirror recent US tariff exemptions
, which excluded smartphones, computers and some other electronics imported largely from China.
China and the US have not held negotiations on the tariff issue, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Thursday when asked to confirm
the American side's claims that Beijing and Washington are negotiating a settlement to the trade war.