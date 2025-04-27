https://sputnikglobe.com/20250427/china-ranks-1st-in-world-in-overall-scale-of-nuclear-power-for-1st-time-ever---1121941544.html
China Ranks 1st in World in Overall Scale of Nuclear Power for 1st Time Ever
China Ranks 1st in World in Overall Scale of Nuclear Power for 1st Time Ever
Sputnik International
For the first time ever, China has become the world's leader in terms of the overall scale of nuclear power, according to a report released by the China Nuclear Energy Administration (CNEA) on Sunday.
2025-04-27T07:15+0000
2025-04-27T07:15+0000
2025-04-27T07:15+0000
world
china
nuclear power plant
nuclear power
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0a/1119327504_0:92:3315:1957_1920x0_80_0_0_5abb73a82d5e5400f9fe17cd045581a8.jpg
At present, China has 28 nuclear power units under construction with a total capacity of 33.65 million kilowatts, the association said, adding that China has ranked first in the world in terms of capacity of power units under construction for 18 consecutive years. In 2024, the total energy production from operating power plants reached 444.7 million kilowatt-hours, accounting for 4.72% of the country's total energy production, ranking China second in the world in terms of total nuclear energy production, the CNEA said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/russia-rolls-out-nuclear-powered-icebreaker-chukotka-1120801203.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0a/1119327504_293:0:3024:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4989b5173ad23159ef5dc92dd9d0735f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
china nuclear power, chinese npp, china nuclear energy
china nuclear power, chinese npp, china nuclear energy
China Ranks 1st in World in Overall Scale of Nuclear Power for 1st Time Ever
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - For the first time ever, China has become the world's leader in terms of the overall scale of nuclear power, according to a report released by the China Nuclear Energy Administration (CNEA) on Sunday.
"At present, China has 102 nuclear power units with a total installed capacity of 113 million kilowatts in operation, under construction, and approved for construction. In terms of the total scale of nuclear power, China has become the world's first nuclear power producer for the first time," the report said.
At present, China has 28 nuclear power units under construction with a total capacity of 33.65 million kilowatts, the association said, adding that China has ranked first in the world in terms of capacity of power units under construction for 18 consecutive years.
7 November 2024, 09:57 GMT
"China has 58 nuclear power units in commercial operation, with a total installed capacity of 60.96 million kilowatts. In addition, our country's nuclear power generation continues to grow," the report said.
In 2024, the total energy production from operating power plants reached 444.7 million kilowatt-hours, accounting for 4.72% of the country's total energy production, ranking China second in the world in terms of total nuclear energy production, the CNEA said.