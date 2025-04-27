https://sputnikglobe.com/20250427/china-ranks-1st-in-world-in-overall-scale-of-nuclear-power-for-1st-time-ever---1121941544.html

China Ranks 1st in World in Overall Scale of Nuclear Power for 1st Time Ever

China Ranks 1st in World in Overall Scale of Nuclear Power for 1st Time Ever

Sputnik International

For the first time ever, China has become the world's leader in terms of the overall scale of nuclear power, according to a report released by the China Nuclear Energy Administration (CNEA) on Sunday.

2025-04-27T07:15+0000

2025-04-27T07:15+0000

2025-04-27T07:15+0000

world

china

nuclear power plant

nuclear power

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0a/1119327504_0:92:3315:1957_1920x0_80_0_0_5abb73a82d5e5400f9fe17cd045581a8.jpg

At present, China has 28 nuclear power units under construction with a total capacity of 33.65 million kilowatts, the association said, adding that China has ranked first in the world in terms of capacity of power units under construction for 18 consecutive years. In 2024, the total energy production from operating power plants reached 444.7 million kilowatt-hours, accounting for 4.72% of the country's total energy production, ranking China second in the world in terms of total nuclear energy production, the CNEA said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241107/russia-rolls-out-nuclear-powered-icebreaker-chukotka-1120801203.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china nuclear power, chinese npp, china nuclear energy