Death Toll in Blast in Iran’s Bander Abbas Port Rises to 25 People

The death toll from the explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas has risen to 25, the province’s chief justice Mojtaba Ghahrani said on Sunday.

On Saturday, a large blast occurred in the port in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas. Following the explosion, the IRNA news agency reported that it was set off by chemicals stored improperly.Over 1,100 people sought medical assistance after an explosion in the Iranian city of Bander Abbas in the Hormozgan Province, official representative of the Iranian government, Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Sunday. .

