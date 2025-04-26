International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/number-of-people-injured-in-iran-port-blast-rises-to-700--reports-1121938578.html
Number of People Injured in Iran Port Blast Rises to 700 – Reports
Number of People Injured in Iran Port Blast Rises to 700 – Reports
Sputnik International
The number of people injured by the powerful blast in the port of Bandar Abbas in Iran's south on Saturday has surpassed 700, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported, citing the country's medical services.
2025-04-26T16:19+0000
2025-04-26T16:19+0000
world
iran
middle east
explosion
injuries
injured toll
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107846/30/1078463075_0:153:3096:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_9b20a0facbd72407054e08d6189b33cb.jpg
Five people died as a result of the blast, Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, head of Hormozgan province's crisis management authority, was quoted by the IRIB broadcaster as saying. The causes of the blast, which shattered windows in a radius of many miles and was heard on Qeshm Island some 12 miles away, remain unknown and the Iranian Interior Ministry has ordered an investigation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/at-least-4-killed-in-explosion-at-irans-bandar-abbas-port-1121936773.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107846/30/1078463075_183:0:2914:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6f63e1717121e628de6e9207c4dcc6b3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran port blast, number of people injured, powerful blast
iran port blast, number of people injured, powerful blast

Number of People Injured in Iran Port Blast Rises to 700 – Reports

16:19 GMT 26.04.2025
© AP Photo / HASAN SARBAKHSHIANIranian ambulance (File)
Iranian ambulance (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2025
© AP Photo / HASAN SARBAKHSHIAN
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The number of people injured by the powerful blast in the port of Bandar Abbas in Iran's south on Saturday has surpassed 700, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported, citing the country's medical services.
Five people died as a result of the blast, Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, head of Hormozgan province's crisis management authority, was quoted by the IRIB broadcaster as saying.
The causes of the blast, which shattered windows in a radius of many miles and was heard on Qeshm Island some 12 miles away, remain unknown and the Iranian Interior Ministry has ordered an investigation.
Iranian police. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2025
World
At Least 4 Killed in Explosion at Iran's Bandar Abbas Port
13:18 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала