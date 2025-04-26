https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/number-of-people-injured-in-iran-port-blast-rises-to-700--reports-1121938578.html

Number of People Injured in Iran Port Blast Rises to 700 – Reports

The number of people injured by the powerful blast in the port of Bandar Abbas in Iran's south on Saturday has surpassed 700, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported, citing the country's medical services.

Five people died as a result of the blast, Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, head of Hormozgan province's crisis management authority, was quoted by the IRIB broadcaster as saying. The causes of the blast, which shattered windows in a radius of many miles and was heard on Qeshm Island some 12 miles away, remain unknown and the Iranian Interior Ministry has ordered an investigation.

