Fourth Round of Iran-US Talks Likely to Take Place in Europe in Next 2 Weeks
Fourth Round of Iran-US Talks Likely to Take Place in Europe in Next 2 Weeks
The fourth round of US-Iran talks is likely to take place in Europe within the next two weeks, The New York Times reported on Sunday, citing a senior US official and an unnamed source.
The third round of US-Iran talks on the nuclear issue took place in the Omani capital of Muscat on Saturday. Iran's delegation was led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the US's delegation by special envoy Steve Witkoff. After the talks, Araghchi said that the third round of indirect talks was significantly more "serious" than earlier discussions. The new round of talks will also be mediated by Oman in Europe, the unnamed senior US official told the paper. The other source said that the talks may take place in the next two weeks, adding that the US needs some time to consider information and proposals from Iran and that Washington wants a more convenient location, closer to the US.
© Photo : Iranian Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The fourth round of US-Iran talks is likely to take place in Europe within the next two weeks, The New York Times reported on Sunday, citing a senior US official and an unnamed source.
The third round of US-Iran talks on the nuclear issue took place in the Omani capital of Muscat on Saturday. Iran's delegation was led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the US's delegation by special envoy Steve Witkoff. After the talks, Araghchi said that the third round of indirect talks was significantly more "serious" than earlier discussions.
The new round of talks will also be mediated by Oman in Europe, the unnamed senior US official told the paper. The other source said that the talks may take place in the next two weeks, adding that the US needs some time to consider information and proposals from Iran and that Washington wants a more convenient location, closer to the US.
