https://sputnikglobe.com/20250427/fourth-round-of-iran-us-talks-likely-to-take-place-in-europe-in-next-2-weeks-1121942485.html
Fourth Round of Iran-US Talks Likely to Take Place in Europe in Next 2 Weeks
Fourth Round of Iran-US Talks Likely to Take Place in Europe in Next 2 Weeks
Sputnik International
The fourth round of US-Iran talks is likely to take place in Europe within the next two weeks, The New York Times reported on Sunday, citing a senior US official and an unnamed source.
2025-04-27T11:47+0000
2025-04-27T11:47+0000
2025-04-27T11:47+0000
world
mideast
middle east
abbas araghchi
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)
oman
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/05/1119648140_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_fe4f1d71976ef1da57e4ed1b4b64fa9d.jpg
The third round of US-Iran talks on the nuclear issue took place in the Omani capital of Muscat on Saturday. Iran's delegation was led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the US's delegation by special envoy Steve Witkoff. After the talks, Araghchi said that the third round of indirect talks was significantly more "serious" than earlier discussions. The new round of talks will also be mediated by Oman in Europe, the unnamed senior US official told the paper. The other source said that the talks may take place in the next two weeks, adding that the US needs some time to consider information and proposals from Iran and that Washington wants a more convenient location, closer to the US.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250424/great-wall-of-iran-giant-barrier-with-afghanistan-set-to-fully-seal-the-border-1121927977.html
oman
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/05/1119648140_160:0:1867:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_2397ab5d34e7e8978bfef92c91265032.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran nuclear deal, iran jcpoa, iran nukes program, iran-us talks
iran nuclear deal, iran jcpoa, iran nukes program, iran-us talks
Fourth Round of Iran-US Talks Likely to Take Place in Europe in Next 2 Weeks
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The fourth round of US-Iran talks is likely to take place in Europe within the next two weeks, The New York Times reported on Sunday, citing a senior US official and an unnamed source.
The third round of US-Iran talks on the nuclear issue took place in the Omani capital of Muscat on Saturday. Iran's delegation was led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the US's delegation by special envoy Steve Witkoff. After the talks, Araghchi said that the third round of indirect talks was significantly more "serious" than earlier discussions.
The new round of talks will also be mediated by Oman in Europe, the unnamed senior US official told the paper. The other source said that the talks may take place in the next two weeks, adding that the US needs some time to consider information and proposals from Iran and that Washington wants a more convenient location, closer to the US.