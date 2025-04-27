https://sputnikglobe.com/20250427/iranian-president-offers-mediation-in-indian-pakistani-tensions-1121940723.html

Iranian President Offers Mediation in Indian-Pakistani Tensions

Iranian President Offers Mediation in Indian-Pakistani Tensions

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has offered to help facilitate the de-escalation between India and Pakistan, Pezeshkian's office has said.

"President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran is prepared to help eliminate misunderstandings and reduce tensions between India and Pakistan ... Citing a recent terrorist attack in the Indian-administered Kashmir region, the Iranian president called for increased regional cooperation to eradicate terrorism and its financial and arms support networks," the office said in a statement.Pezeshkian also had a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss last week's terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir."These tragic events amplify the shared responsibility of all countries in the region and compel the regional states to eradicate the roots of terrorism through empathy, solidarity, and close cooperation, ensuring lasting peace and tranquility for the nations in the region, Pezeshkian stressed," the Iranian presidency said in a separate statement following the call with Modi.On Tuesday, a terrorist attack took place in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people, including one Nepalese citizen. Police said three armed men in camouflage opened indiscriminate fire on tourists who were horse riding in Baisaran Valley, near the town of Pahalgam. A group of terrorists from the Resistance Front, affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba group (banned in Russia), claimed responsibility for the attack.On Wednesday, the Indian Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided to reduce the staff of the embassies of India and Pakistan in each other's countries from 55 to 30 people, suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, and close the only functioning land border crossing between the two countries, Attari-Wagah. All Pakistani citizens who entered India through this checkpoint were asked to leave the country by May 1, while those who entered via the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation Visa Exemption Scheme were asked to leave within 48 hours.In response to the restrictions imposed by Indian authorities, Pakistan's National Security Committee said the country would regard any attempt by India to divert the flow of the Indus River as an act of war, announced an immediate suspension of "all trade with India, including to and from any third country through Pakistan," and closed its airspace to all Indian flights.

