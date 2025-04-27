https://sputnikglobe.com/20250427/trump-demands-free-passage-for-us-ships-through-suez-and-panama-1121940858.html
Trump Demands Free Passage for US Ships Through Suez and Panama
Trump Demands Free Passage for US Ships Through Suez and Panama
Sputnik International
US military and commercial ships should be able to cross the Panama and Suez canals free of charge because they "would not exist without the United States," US President Donald Trump said on Saturday.
2025-04-27T03:59+0000
2025-04-27T03:59+0000
2025-04-27T04:19+0000
world
panama canal
suez canal
donald trump
us navy
truth social
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1a/1121933585_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6824b0e508271a0fd63e20a22cb55b79.jpg
"American Ships, both Military and Commercial, should be allowed to travel, free of charge, through the Panama and Suez Canals! Those Canals would not exist without the United States of America. I’ve asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio to immediately take care of, and memorialize, this situation," Trump said on Truth Social.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/what-makes-panama-canal-important-and-are-trumps-threats-to-seize-it-realistic-1121278667.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1a/1121933585_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_05881c65dcc9bfdcc4f8db0b0960db4c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trump on panama canal, will trump annex panama canal, trump's truth social posts, us-panama relations
trump on panama canal, will trump annex panama canal, trump's truth social posts, us-panama relations
Trump Demands Free Passage for US Ships Through Suez and Panama
03:59 GMT 27.04.2025 (Updated: 04:19 GMT 27.04.2025)
US military and commercial ships should be able to cross the Panama and Suez canals free of charge because they "would not exist without the United States," US President Donald Trump said on Saturday.
26 December 2024, 18:45 GMT
"American Ships, both Military and Commercial, should be allowed to travel, free of charge, through the Panama and Suez Canals! Those Canals would not exist without the United States of America. I’ve asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio to immediately take care of, and memorialize, this situation," Trump said on Truth Social.