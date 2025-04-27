https://sputnikglobe.com/20250427/trump-demands-free-passage-for-us-ships-through-suez-and-panama-1121940858.html

Trump Demands Free Passage for US Ships Through Suez and Panama

US military and commercial ships should be able to cross the Panama and Suez canals free of charge because they "would not exist without the United States," US President Donald Trump said on Saturday.

"American Ships, both Military and Commercial, should be allowed to travel, free of charge, through the Panama and Suez Canals! Those Canals would not exist without the United States of America. I’ve asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio to immediately take care of, and memorialize, this situation," Trump said on Truth Social.

