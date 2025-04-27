International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250427/trump-demands-free-passage-for-us-ships-through-suez-and-panama-1121940858.html
Trump Demands Free Passage for US Ships Through Suez and Panama
Trump Demands Free Passage for US Ships Through Suez and Panama
Sputnik International
US military and commercial ships should be able to cross the Panama and Suez canals free of charge because they "would not exist without the United States," US President Donald Trump said on Saturday.
2025-04-27T03:59+0000
2025-04-27T04:19+0000
world
panama canal
suez canal
donald trump
us navy
truth social
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1a/1121933585_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6824b0e508271a0fd63e20a22cb55b79.jpg
"American Ships, both Military and Commercial, should be allowed to travel, free of charge, through the Panama and Suez Canals! Those Canals would not exist without the United States of America. I’ve asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio to immediately take care of, and memorialize, this situation," Trump said on Truth Social.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/what-makes-panama-canal-important-and-are-trumps-threats-to-seize-it-realistic-1121278667.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1a/1121933585_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_05881c65dcc9bfdcc4f8db0b0960db4c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump on panama canal, will trump annex panama canal, trump's truth social posts, us-panama relations
trump on panama canal, will trump annex panama canal, trump's truth social posts, us-panama relations

Trump Demands Free Passage for US Ships Through Suez and Panama

03:59 GMT 27.04.2025 (Updated: 04:19 GMT 27.04.2025)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonUS President Donald Trump on April 24, 2025, in Washington.
US President Donald Trump on April 24, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2025
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
US military and commercial ships should be able to cross the Panama and Suez canals free of charge because they "would not exist without the United States," US President Donald Trump said on Saturday.
In this May 11, 2016 file photo, ships transit through the Panama Canal near Panama City - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2024
Analysis
What Makes Panama Canal Important and Could Trump Really Seize It?
26 December 2024, 18:45 GMT
"American Ships, both Military and Commercial, should be allowed to travel, free of charge, through the Panama and Suez Canals! Those Canals would not exist without the United States of America. I’ve asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio to immediately take care of, and memorialize, this situation," Trump said on Truth Social.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала