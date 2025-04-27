International
US Will Decide on Participation in Ukraine Peace Process in Coming Week — State Secretary
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that Washington will assess the progress in the Ukrainian conflict settlement in the coming week and will decide whether it wants to continue to take part in the peace process or not.
The state secretary also said that Washington is not expanding sanctions against Russia not to hinder the peace process.
14:29 GMT 27.04.2025
© Julien de RosaUS Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as he arrives at the Quai d'Orsay, France's Minister of Foreign Affairs for high-level talks to discuss Ukraine and its security in Paris Thursday, April 17, 2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that Washington will assess the progress in the Ukrainian conflict settlement in the coming week and will decide whether it wants to continue to take part in the peace process or not.
"I think this is gonna be a very critical week. This week is gonna be a really important week in which we have to make a determination about whether this is an endeavor that we want to continue to be involved or if it’s time to sort of focus on some other issues that are equally if not more important in some cases. But we wanna see it happen. There are reasons to be optimistic, but there are reasons to be realistic of course as well," Rubio told NBC News.
The state secretary also said that Washington is not expanding sanctions against Russia not to hinder the peace process.
