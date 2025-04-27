US Will Decide on Participation in Ukraine Peace Process in Coming Week — State Secretary

"I think this is gonna be a very critical week. This week is gonna be a really important week in which we have to make a determination about whether this is an endeavor that we want to continue to be involved or if it’s time to sort of focus on some other issues that are equally if not more important in some cases. But we wanna see it happen. There are reasons to be optimistic, but there are reasons to be realistic of course as well," Rubio told NBC News.