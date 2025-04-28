https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/alliance-proved-with-blood-north-korea-officially-announces-sending-troops-to-russia-1121945063.html

Alliance Proved with Blood: North Korea Officially Announces Sending Troops to Russia

North Korea has officially announced sending troops to Russia under the Russian-North Korean Strategic Partnership Treaty, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Monday, citing North Korean media.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un decided to deploy troops to combat zones in Russia based on the assessment that the current situation falls under Article 4 of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between North Korea and Russia, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.Kim Jong Un praised North Korean soldiers who fought in the Kursk region "to repel and annihilate the grave sovereignty violation by the Ukrainian authorities," KCNA reports. The statement emphasized that the military activities were carried out within Russia's borders and were fully in accordance with international law.The North Korean leader announced a new monument in Pyongyang to commemorate the soldiers' heroic deeds.On Saturday, the chief of the general staff of the Russian armed forces, Valery Gerasimov, said that North Korean soldiers, fighting alongside Russian forces against Ukrainian troops in Russia's Kursk Region, demonstrated resilience and heroism.

