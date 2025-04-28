https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/lavrov-holds-phone-talks-with-rubio-ukraine-discussed-most---russian-foreign-ministry-1121944945.html

Lavrov Holds Phone Talks With Rubio, Ukraine Discussed Most - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation with US State Secretary Marco Rubio on April 27, during which they paid special attention to the matter of the Ukraine crisis, the Russian Foreign Minsitry said on Monday.

"On April 27, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rubio had a telephone conversation. They continued a productive exchange of views on key aspects of the Russian-US political dialogue, which has been significantly intensified as of late. The main focus was on the Ukrainian crisis," the ministry said in a statement.The two top diplomats continued building upon the discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and "stressed the importance of consolidating the emerging preconditions for the start of negotiations aimed at agreeing on a credible path to long-term sustainable peace," the statement read."Some other international issues were also touched upon. It was agreed to continue contacts at all levels," the ministry added.

