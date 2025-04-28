International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/putin-declares-truce-in-days-of-80th-anniversary-of-victory-day---kremlin-1121946612.html
Putin Declares Truce in Days of 80th Anniversary of Victory Day - Kremlin
Putin Declares Truce in Days of 80th Anniversary of Victory Day - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Based on humanitarian considerations, the Russian side is declaring a ceasefire during the days marking the 80th anniversary of Victory - from midnight on May 7 to 8 until midnight on May 10 to 11.
2025-04-28T11:19+0000
2025-04-28T11:52+0000
world
vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/15/1121905527_0:0:3087:1737_1920x0_80_0_0_ade9711e8cd4392196eb5f206e36e44f.jpg
▪️All combat operations will be suspended during this period.▪️Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example.▪️In the event of violations of the ceasefire by the Ukrainian side, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will deliver an adequate and effective response.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250426/putin-confirms-russias-readiness-to-negotiate-with-ukraine-without-preconditions---kremlin-1121937181.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/15/1121905527_356:0:3087:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ffbdc934f8262beb26bfed6b06020e47.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia declares truce on v-day, russia-ukraine conflict, russia's special military operation, president putin delcares truce
russia declares truce on v-day, russia-ukraine conflict, russia's special military operation, president putin delcares truce

Putin Declares Truce in Days of 80th Anniversary of Victory Day - Kremlin

11:19 GMT 28.04.2025 (Updated: 11:52 GMT 28.04.2025)
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankVladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2025
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
By decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, and based on humanitarian considerations, the Russian side is declaring a ceasefire during the days marking the 80th anniversary of Victory - from midnight on May 7 to 8 until midnight on May 10 to 11.
▪️All combat operations will be suspended during this period.
▪️Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example.
▪️In the event of violations of the ceasefire by the Ukrainian side, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will deliver an adequate and effective response.

"The Russian side once again declares its readiness for peace talks without preconditions, aimed at addressing the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and engaging in constructive cooperation with international partners."

President Vladimir Putin visited Bauman Moscow State Technical University - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2025
World
Putin Confirms Russia's Readiness to Negotiate With Ukraine Without Preconditions - Kremlin
26 April, 15:38 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала