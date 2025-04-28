https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/putin-declares-truce-in-days-of-80th-anniversary-of-victory-day---kremlin-1121946612.html

Putin Declares Truce in Days of 80th Anniversary of Victory Day - Kremlin

Based on humanitarian considerations, the Russian side is declaring a ceasefire during the days marking the 80th anniversary of Victory - from midnight on May 7 to 8 until midnight on May 10 to 11.

▪️All combat operations will be suspended during this period.▪️Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example.▪️In the event of violations of the ceasefire by the Ukrainian side, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will deliver an adequate and effective response.

