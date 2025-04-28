https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/putin-declares-truce-in-days-of-80th-anniversary-of-victory-day---kremlin-1121946612.html
Putin Declares Truce in Days of 80th Anniversary of Victory Day - Kremlin
Based on humanitarian considerations, the Russian side is declaring a ceasefire during the days marking the 80th anniversary of Victory - from midnight on May 7 to 8 until midnight on May 10 to 11.
2025-04-28T11:19+0000
2025-04-28T11:19+0000
2025-04-28T11:52+0000
▪️All combat operations will be suspended during this period.▪️Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example.▪️In the event of violations of the ceasefire by the Ukrainian side, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will deliver an adequate and effective response.
11:19 GMT 28.04.2025 (Updated: 11:52 GMT 28.04.2025)
By decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, and based on humanitarian considerations, the Russian side is declaring a ceasefire during the days marking the 80th anniversary of Victory - from midnight on May 7 to 8 until midnight on May 10 to 11.
▪️All combat operations will be suspended during this period.
▪️Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example.
▪️In the event of violations of the ceasefire by the Ukrainian side, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will deliver an adequate and effective response.
"The Russian side once again declares its readiness for peace talks without preconditions, aimed at addressing the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and engaging in constructive cooperation with international partners."