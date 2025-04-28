https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/putin-thanks-north-korea-for-helping-to-defeat-ukrainian-militants-in-kursk-region-1121945378.html
Putin Thanks North Korea for Helping to Defeat Ukrainian Militants in Kursk Region
Putin Thanks North Korea for Helping to Defeat Ukrainian Militants in Kursk Region
Sputnik International
Russian people will never forget heroism of North Korean fighters who participated in defeat of Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk, Putin said.
Korean soldiers fulfilled their duty with honor and valor, earning themselves everlasting glory, Putin emphasized. The people of Russia will never forget feat of Korean special forces soldiers who participated in defeat of Ukrainian militants in the Kursk region, Putin added.
2025
06:24 GMT 28.04.2025 (Updated: 06:25 GMT 28.04.2025)
Russian leader thanks DPRK units for helping smash Ukrainian militants in Kursk region, Kremlin states.
Russian people will never forget heroism of North Korean fighters who participated in defeat of Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk, Putin said.
"We pay tribute to the courage and selflessness of the Korean warriors who stood side by side with the Russian Armed Forces to defend our homeland as if it were their own," Russia's president said.
Korean soldiers fulfilled their duty with honor and valor, earning themselves everlasting glory, Putin emphasized.
"Our Korean friends acted out of a sense of solidarity, justice, and true comradeship. We highly appreciate this and are sincerely grateful to the Chairman of State Affairs, Comrade Kim Jong-un, the entire leadership, and the people of North Korea."
The people of Russia will never forget feat of Korean special forces soldiers who participated in defeat of Ukrainian militants in the Kursk region, Putin added.