International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/putin-thanks-north-korea-for-helping-to-defeat-ukrainian-militants-in-kursk-region-1121945378.html
Putin Thanks North Korea for Helping to Defeat Ukrainian Militants in Kursk Region
Putin Thanks North Korea for Helping to Defeat Ukrainian Militants in Kursk Region
Sputnik International
Russian people will never forget heroism of North Korean fighters who participated in defeat of Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk, Putin said.
2025-04-28T06:24+0000
2025-04-28T06:25+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
vladimir putin
kim jong un
russian armed forces
north korea
kursk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/05/1121092983_0:22:3188:1815_1920x0_80_0_0_3bac300c1ca6f921fbf65636b2bb072a.jpg
Russian people will never forget heroism of North Korean fighters who participated in defeat of Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk, Putin said. Korean soldiers fulfilled their duty with honor and valor, earning themselves everlasting glory, Putin emphasized. The people of Russia will never forget feat of Korean special forces soldiers who participated in defeat of Ukrainian militants in the Kursk region, Putin added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/alliance-proved-with-blood-north-korea-officially-announces-sending-troops-to-russia-1121945063.html
north korea
kursk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/05/1121092983_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dd4d4e52e7691402d9f6411aa75035d2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian people will never forget heroism of north korean fighters who participated in defeat of ukrainian forces in russia's kursk, putin said.
russian people will never forget heroism of north korean fighters who participated in defeat of ukrainian forces in russia's kursk, putin said.

Putin Thanks North Korea for Helping to Defeat Ukrainian Militants in Kursk Region

06:24 GMT 28.04.2025 (Updated: 06:25 GMT 28.04.2025)
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attend a reception at the Mongnangwan Reception House in Pyongyang, North Korea, June 19, 2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attend a reception at the Mongnangwan Reception House in Pyongyang, North Korea, June 19, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2025
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian leader thanks DPRK units for helping smash Ukrainian militants in Kursk region, Kremlin states.
Russian people will never forget heroism of North Korean fighters who participated in defeat of Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk, Putin said.
"We pay tribute to the courage and selflessness of the Korean warriors who stood side by side with the Russian Armed Forces to defend our homeland as if it were their own," Russia's president said.
Korean soldiers fulfilled their duty with honor and valor, earning themselves everlasting glory, Putin emphasized.
"Our Korean friends acted out of a sense of solidarity, justice, and true comradeship. We highly appreciate this and are sincerely grateful to the Chairman of State Affairs, Comrade Kim Jong-un, the entire leadership, and the people of North Korea."
The people of Russia will never forget feat of Korean special forces soldiers who participated in defeat of Ukrainian militants in the Kursk region, Putin added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting at the Far Eastern Federal University campus on Russky Island in Vladivostok, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Alliance Proved with Blood: North Korea Officially Announces Sending Troops to Russia
03:17 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала