https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/putin-thanks-north-korea-for-helping-to-defeat-ukrainian-militants-in-kursk-region-1121945378.html

Putin Thanks North Korea for Helping to Defeat Ukrainian Militants in Kursk Region

Putin Thanks North Korea for Helping to Defeat Ukrainian Militants in Kursk Region

Sputnik International

Russian people will never forget heroism of North Korean fighters who participated in defeat of Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk, Putin said.

2025-04-28T06:24+0000

2025-04-28T06:24+0000

2025-04-28T06:25+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

vladimir putin

kim jong un

russian armed forces

north korea

kursk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/05/1121092983_0:22:3188:1815_1920x0_80_0_0_3bac300c1ca6f921fbf65636b2bb072a.jpg

Russian people will never forget heroism of North Korean fighters who participated in defeat of Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk, Putin said. Korean soldiers fulfilled their duty with honor and valor, earning themselves everlasting glory, Putin emphasized. The people of Russia will never forget feat of Korean special forces soldiers who participated in defeat of Ukrainian militants in the Kursk region, Putin added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/alliance-proved-with-blood-north-korea-officially-announces-sending-troops-to-russia-1121945063.html

north korea

kursk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian people will never forget heroism of north korean fighters who participated in defeat of ukrainian forces in russia's kursk, putin said.