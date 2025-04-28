https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/ukraine-and-us-agree-to-exempt-repayment-of-us-aid-from-minerals-deal--prime-minister-1121945193.html

Ukraine and US Agree to Exempt Repayment of US Aid from Minerals Deal — Prime Minister

Ukraine and US Agree to Exempt Repayment of US Aid from Minerals Deal — Prime Minister

Sputnik International

Kiev and Washington have agreed that the US' aid to Ukraine will not be brought up in the US-Ukrainian rare earths deal as a debt obligation, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said after a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

2025-04-28T03:59+0000

2025-04-28T03:59+0000

2025-04-28T03:44+0000

world

us military aid

ukraine

us arms for ukraine

us department of the treasury

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1e/1121711864_0:53:3451:1994_1920x0_80_0_0_6a4c4bd5540904a2217661d326d7095e.jpg

"Important meeting with S Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, during which we discussed an agreement between our countries ... There is a good progress ... Agreements have been reached that the document will not account for the US aid provided prior to its signing," Shmyhal said on Telegram.The Ukrainian side has drawn "red lines" of the deal, including that it be in line with European commitments, not contradict the constitution and legislation of Ukraine, and be ratified by the Ukrainian parliament, he added.Ukraine already has confirmed $50 billion derived from profits from Russia's frozen assets, the prime minster also said."In addition to its confiscation, it was proposed to introduce a special duty on imports of Russian goods, the proceeds of which would be directed to the Ukrainian reconstruction fund," Shmyhal added.On April 17, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko said that the US and Ukraine have signed a memorandum confirming their intention to finalize and conclude an agreement on rare earth minerals.On March 11, the US and Ukraine agreed to sign a comprehensive agreement that would give Washington access to Ukraine’s mineral wealth. On April 11, a Ukrainian technical team arrived in Washington for consultations. Svyrydenko said that the parties had made progress.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/us-floats-7-point-peace-plan-for-ukraine-1121915261.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-ukraine deal, ukraine minerals deal, will ukraine pay for us aid, us aid repayment, us-ukraine relations